Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Chrome sheep stud sells more than 550 rams at Hamilton

Joely Mitchell
By Joely Mitchell
Updated October 7 2022 - 5:35am, first published 4:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reine Kennedy, Bairnsdale, who purchased 51 rams at Chrome, with Chrome stud principal Matt Tonissen. Picture supplied by Chrome.

*363 of 403 maternal rams sold to $4200 (twice), av $2009

*Total clearance of 99 ICON Southie rams sold to $2400 (three times), av $1441

*Total clearance of 19 ICON 25 rams sold to $2000 (four times), av $1552

*72 of 92 Poll Dorset rams sold to $1800 (five times), av $1074

A WESTERN district stud principal was "stoked" to record such a strong clearance rate at his recent on-property ram sale of more than 600 rams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joely Mitchell

Joely Mitchell

National sheep and wool writer and rural property writer

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.