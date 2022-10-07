A WESTERN district stud principal was "stoked" to record such a strong clearance rate at his recent on-property ram sale of more than 600 rams.
Chrome sheep stud, Hamilton, offered 613 Chromedale, Perendale, Coopworth, ELF, ICON Southie, ICON 25 and Poll Dorset rams, and sold 553 of those.
The biggest offering of the sale was the Chromedales, of which 264 of 270 rams sold to $4200 twice, to an average of $2193.
Chrome stud principal Matt Tonissen said recording a 90 per cent clearance of rams was an outstanding result.
"Our business is about clearance rate, not big prices," Mr Tonissen said.
"Selling volume numbers of rams is our game, so to be able to do that is very rewarding."
He credited the success to a very loyal group of supporters.
"One of the really rewarding aspects of the sale was that we've got clients that have been with us since our first sale, and they keep coming back year after year," he said.
"That proves that it's not smoke and mirrors, people are coming back and that's a testament to our product."
He said 70pc of rams were bought by clients within a couple-hundred-kilometre radius of Hamilton, while some crossed the border into South Australia.
"We picked up some new clients this year too," he said.
"And some clients that maybe only bought a couple last year, but came back and bought 12 or 13 this year."
Mr Tonissen said the rams presented well despite the wet conditions in the lead up to the sale.
"Because of the numbers we run, the rams are run in very large mobs, and they come out of winter really well," he said.
READ MORE:
The two top-priced rams of the sale - both Chromedales - made $4200 each.
The first ram to make that price was Lot 6, which sold to Mark Troeth, Heywood.
The ram's figures included 0.7 birth weight (BWT), 10.1 weaning weight (WWT), 14.7 post-weaning weight (PWWT), -0.1 post-weaning fat depth (PFAT), and 0.8 post eye muscle depth (PEMD).
The second ram to make $4200 was Lot 9, which sold to JG Hately.
The ram's figures included 0.7 BWT, 10.4 WWT, 14.6 PWWT, -0.3 PFAT, and 2 PEMD.
The biggest volume buyer of the sale was Reine Kennedy, Bairnsdale, who purchased 51 rams consisting of 43 Chromedales and eight ICON Southies.
Kerr & Co livestock agent and auctioneer Zac van Wegen, Hamilton, said Chrome had an "exceptional" result, which was no surprise given they offered an "exceptional" line up of sheep.
"To be able to sell that many rams and for the top end to make between $3800-$4200, that's just exceptional," he said.
"And one of the more pleasing things is it gave people at the bottom end the opportunity to buy.
"I think when you're offering an extra 50 or so rams, you're not doing it to be money hungry, you're doing it to make sure your clients' needs are fulfilled, and to pass in 60 rams says to me that clients came and got what they wanted."
He said the quality of the rams was so high given the good management of the stud.
"And pride is a big thing as well, they put a lot of effort into making sure their rams present well," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.