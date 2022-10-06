Continuing wet weather has prompted Goulburn-Murray Water to encourage people who live, or farm, on floodplains to prepare their properties.
Many of GMW's storages are near capacity and further rain is expected.
In case of a flood, the Victorian State Emergency Service is the lead agency, but GMW supports the SES to minimise the impact on customers and communities.
GMW Water Storage Services general manager Martina Cusack said it was important people prepare for flood events.
"During flood events, the changes people make to farm dams and channels can affect water flows and change conditions downstream," Ms Cusack said.
"It is crucial people know what works are permitted and what works they need authorisation to undertake, both for their own safety and the safety of the community."
Ms Cusack said there were various do's and dont's around flooding.
Do:
Don't:
Do:
Don't:
If you live, work, or holiday near a floodplain, you can also do the following to prepare: Develop your personalised flood emergency plan for your home and property: http://www.ses.vic.gov.au/plan-and-stay-safe
Check the Bureau of Meteorology's website or the BOM Weather app to stay up to date with the latest weather forecasts and warnings: Warnings and flood
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
