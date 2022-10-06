Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

GMW issues advice on flood preparedness, as dams reach capacity

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
October 6 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dartmouth Dam is one of the storages that have reached capacity, with more rain on the way. Supplied picture.

Continuing wet weather has prompted Goulburn-Murray Water to encourage people who live, or farm, on floodplains to prepare their properties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.