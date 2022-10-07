Farmers working in either cropping and horticulture are now able to join two agriculture networks to collaborate with industry partners to develop health and safety risk prevention.
Velisha Education Group (VEG) managing director Catherine Velisha which will help lead the network said she is keen to pay forward the support she had received as a business owner.
"I have had my own business struggles and issues around safety," Ms Velisha said.
"I was so lucky that I was connected with supportive solution-focused people, and now I want to become that person for someone else."
The two services will work with industry partners, farmers and growers to share knowledge and help make on-farm changes with an aim to prevent on-property accidents.
Agricultural consultation and communications service ORM will also help lead the peer-to-peer network.
READ MORE:
ORM Senior Agribusiness consultant Jane Foster said they want to have safety not only be a priority of farm workers, but also of families.
"We believe that the most important legacy we can leave to future generations of farmers and their families is a safer workplace," Ms Foster said.
"The safety learning network supports us to lead a community-based approach to tackling the workplace safety challenges that exist on farms."
The two networks will be called the Victorian Fresh Produce Network concentrating on the horticultural industry, while the Safer Farms Families & Futures network will focus on the cropping.
The networks are free join and are fully funded by WorkSafe.
WorkSafe executive director of health and safety Narelle Beer said the networks will aim to focus on collaboration between networks.
"Farmers and growers can work with the networks to identify ways to better manage risks and incorporate prevention-focused safety systems into their daily operations," she said.
"Maximising the benefit for primary producers is one of the program's key priorities - reducing workplace harm has flow-on effects for business, including better staff retention and increased productivity."
Dr Beer said each network will give businesses access to support and resources relevant to their operation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.