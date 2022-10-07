Stock & Land
Victorian Fresh Produce Network and Safer Farms Families & Futures set up improve farm safety

October 7 2022 - 9:00pm
The new peer-to-peer networks will ensure a collaborative approach to farm safety for specific ag sectors.

Farmers working in either cropping and horticulture are now able to join two agriculture networks to collaborate with industry partners to develop health and safety risk prevention.

