TEN men aged between 20 and 25 are readying themselves for a day of reckoning in the Victorian leg of the national Young Auctioneers Competition.
They will face judges at the Victorian Livestock Exchange Pakenham on October 10 and Australian Livestock and Property Agents ceo Peter Baldwin wishes them well.
A HOPEFUL Ned Balharrie, Nutrien Ballarat, will use experience to some advantage when he contests another Victorian leg of the Young Auctioneers Competition.
The 24-year-old Mr Balharrie already has two finals appearances to his credit - one in NSW before returning to his home state and the second back in familiar territory in Victoria - and believes he can use both outings to some advantage.
"I got a lot out of my run in NSW and then down here for my second go was another great learning experience," Mr Balharrie said.
"I will have a greater appreciation of the whole day this time around.
"I know that I have to manage the nerves and understand the complexities of it all and I've been applying those less through my work and just trying to better myself."
The stock and station business has been a constant within the Balharrie family.
Ned's dad had a respected and valued role with the Nutrien group in Ballarat before his untimely passing and his grandfather Max Balharrie was a stock agent as well.
"I have loved every minute of the job and it sounds like a cliche but everyday is quite different and that's probably one of the best parts of the job," he said.
"Getting the best possible results for the client is the objective I aim for every time and that's always a very satisfying feeling when it happens.
"There was a strong call to go towards the auctioneering side of the business and it was something I always wanted to do, rather than needed to do.
"I am really happy I chose this pathway and I plan to keep improving with everything I do so I might become a more successful agent.
"I came back home after dad passed and sort of took on the role he had with Nutrien.
"It's been good and getting better."
Besides holding AuctionsPlus accreditation in cattle and sheep he recently completed the Certificate Livestock Marketing.
PUTTING a lid on nerves might be the telling factor for Alister Bright, Nutrien Casterton, when he has his turn in the Victorian final of the Young Auctioneers competition.
In his first foray in the state leg of the Australian Livestock and Property Agents backed series a year ago nerves got the better oh him, he admits.
But the 22-year-old believes he will be better for the experience and the prior opportunity.
"Selling the first time was really nerve wracking," he said.
"I hadn't been selling all that much and with the professional buyers out there and selling in the ring was all very new to me.
"But I enjoyed the experience and this time I will be a lot better prepared.
"I've been selling weekly in Hamilton and practicing when I am out driving in the car and even in the shower."
Mr Bright has been with Nutrien for more than four years, moving into a family-owned franchise his dad started.
"It's a wonderful job and and I'm enjoying it because I am getting to know people and trying to get the very best results for the farmers " he said when assessing the role.
"My dad has been a stock agent for 20-odd years and being a stock agent like him is something I always wanted to do
"I pre-worked for Nutrien at the saleyards and other stuff when I was 15 and 16 during school holidays and I absolutely love what I am doing because I enjoy working with animals and people.
"Doing the best for the clients is the real buzz for me.
"I am really looking forward to competition and going all out to do my best."
Almost a year on from his previous appearance in the Young Auctioneers state final, Ryan Carpenter, Nutrien Ballarat, is looking forward to the next instalment.
"The past 12 months have been really good, traveling around the eastern side of Australia going down to Tasmania and up into Queensland and l love the job as much as ever," he explained.
"It gets better every day and I enjoy the selling, even though I am only doing that every fortnight.
"I am concentrating on building a bit more trust with the buyers and getting a bit of more confidence. I am trying to learn more and more and I am taking advice and watching all the agents and what they offer their clients.
"This is my second year and I'm hoping to get my name out there and naturally everyone wants to win so I will be giving it a good crack."
Hailing from NSW and an avid fan of St George Illawarra in the NRL, the 20year-old Mr Carpenter joined the Nutrien team after working on a station last year when his manager heard wind of a traineeship.
"It's my dream job and really I don't feel like I am at work," he said.
"Seeing the satisfaction in a good result for a client with sheep or cattle that you drafted up earlier in the week is really rewarding."
His family run a Limousin herd at Oberon where he cut his teeth with cattle and he wants to build his clientele.
"I LEARNED the whole thing was not so scary."
So said Josh Chiavaroli, the 24-year-old from Elders Korumburra as he recounted his 2021 appearance in the Young Auctioneers state final.
"It was a matter of getting out there and doing the stuff," he added.
"If you just relax, take your time and perform it really it doesn't matter if you win or lose, it's really just about doing it and it's another way to learn and show your face.
"People get to know you, they see you in the street and it's about getting in and just having a shot to be honest."
A carpenter by trade, Mr Chavaroli always wanted to try his hand at the stock and agency side of the agricultural sector.
"I am still working towards getting my AuctionsPlus accreditation and Chattels licence but I am getting more confident with the way I go about selling," he said.
"I get up every Wednesday for the fat cattle market and I sell store heifers every fortnight and it's great being part of a team with someone holding the paint stick, someone on the book and spotters.
"I enjoy working with animals but I truly enjoy working with people. I am a bit of a people person. I really enjoying going around to the farms and meeting the people.
"I can be in different places every day and working with different personalities."
SOME previous outings in the Young Auctioneers Competition will hold Harry Cozens in good stead.
A staffer at Elders Albury after a stint with Kerr & Co, Hamilton, the 22-year-old Mr Cozens said he was "thrilled and excited" to have another shot at the convincing the YAC judges.
"I will be a lot more aware of what the competition means and I have a better understanding of the selling environment after those earlier goes," he said.
"It's going to be great catching catch up with all the lads and I am really looking forward to what will be my third crack at the competition."
Mr Cozens was raised on the family sheep property about 40 minutes outside Hamilton where his parents run a composite flock with some first cross ewes.
But it has been his exposure to the stock and station agency side of the agricultural sector which excites.
"I love that you get to meet and network with people every day and love working with livestock every day and the opportunities to learn which come with the job. I always loved going to the saleyards and watching it all unfold."
He barracks for the Cats.
A CHANCE conversation and a spot of good fortune has given Campbell Czempinski his shot at a dream job and a big competition.
The 20-year-old was in another agency before heading back to the books to study at an agricultural college in Horsham when former workmates told him of an opening with the team at Nutrien South Gippsland Leongatha.
"I have been here for three years and It's been very good," he said.
"I definitely love the job and not so long ago I was with other Nutrien trainees doing a stint in Tasmania and getting to see other auctioneers in action."
Developing strong client relationships and being an integral part of their business is a "real plus", he said.
"It's not a job where you just go to work and come home and forget about it," he added. "It's definitely a job where you're always thinking about how you're going to make clients more money and how you're going to market their cattle.
"There are many aspects to farming business I find interesting and every day is different."
THE approach for James Gadd, 22, Elders Ballarat, to the Young Auctioneers Competition is quite simple.
He views it as an ideal chance to develop his auctioneering skill set while gaining invaluable experience in a real life scenario.
"There will be a lot of good current and past auctioneers out there and it will be a good way to get my name out and about and develop myself through the industry and through my auctioneering career," he said.
Mr Gadd first tried himself at auctioneering when based in Yea, stepping up at one of the regular Elders store sales.
He'd been lured to the business by a friend who happened to be part of the Elders team and still thanks his good fortune at gaining a start.
"I like working with sheep and cattle and livestock in general and enjoy getting to know and working with other people and good country people and just thought it'd be a quite a good job and an enjoyable one and I've loved it since the day I started," he said.
"This was always something I wanted to try and when I was given the opportunity I ran with it.
"I come from an agricultural background but didn't have too much exposure to the stock and agency side or auctioneering other than what I saw on TV.
"But once once I started with Elders I knew this was what I wanted and that's probably where I developed my love for it and my passion for the business."
AT 25 Jack Ginnane, Nutrien SGL Leongatha, appears to have his future mapped.
He is in raptures with the auctioneering and stock agency business, an association forged through family and affinity.
"You could say I followed in my dad's footsteps," he said matter-of-factly.
"My father has worked in the same industry for about 40 years and every school holiday I went around with him and sort of grew up in this side of the ag business, knowing what the job was.
"I got out of school and straight into this and it's great.
"I like the people, I like the activity and I like working with livestock."
This will be his third appearance in the state final, having won once.
"I still getting a bit nervous as I did in those earlier times but hopefully I will enjoy it as much as always," he said.
"I will be a lot better prepared this time and I am selling more, probably once or twice a week every week and that's giving me more exposure and experience in front of buyers.
"I am trying to be more consistent with my technique and that's the skill I want to take to the final.
"I have made some fantastic friends through this competition and have received some good opportunities so I am very grateful to be involved in it."
"I have always loved this part of the business from a young age and I can't think of a day when I was ever thinking of doing something else."
OPPORTUNITY is the name of the game for Declan Haines, the 21-year-old with Elders Ballarat, as he counts down to the big day.
"Well, it's a tremendous opportunity, obviously, to be in the state final " he said quite matter-of-factly.
"But more than that, you have the opportunity to be able to compete and move on to Sydney (for the national final) if you are so lucky.
"It's the leading competition of its type and I really enjoyed the opportunity at the auctioneers school when we were mentored by auctioneers from various companies, which is not an opportunity that you get every day."
He continues to practice ahead of the state final, selling at weekly store sales and fat cattle sales and admits he's been lucky to work alongside some exceptional auctioneers.
He presses the record button whenever he's selling so every performance can be carefully examined, picked apart, any fumbles corrected and improvements made.
"I go through it with someone and do my best to pick up anything that I'm doing wrong or right so I can keep improving because that's what I want to do," he said.
"It's also pretty good that I will be against some mates in the final. It makes it a bit of fun. We work pretty closely and is good opportunity to learn from one another and to possibly advance as we work off each other.
"I've wanted to be an agent since I was a kid.
"I was just fortunate enough that I happened to come across the Elders traineeship as I was finishing school and was lucky enough to get accepted.
"That's led to auctioneering and here I am."
SUCCESS in the state final won't define Will Jennings.
The 23-year-old, who works for Paull & Scollard Nutrien at Barnawartha, says there's more to the competition than the trophy.
"While I'm young enough and still eligible to compete I thought I would have another crack and see where it takes me and see what happens," he explained.
"I won't be too too upset with the outcome if I don't win.
"Success would be another string to the bow I suppose but I am thrilled to have the chance to get a bit more experience, a bit more exposure.
"I think the biggest thing to take out of the auctioneer schools and the competition is the networking side of things.
"I am doing this to put a strong base under my my business, which I hope will be a long term thing.
"I am going out there to win and it would be good to do so but it's definitely not what the whole thing is about for me. I want to develop my skills and build my brand as much as I can."
He joined the industry about five years ago, beginning with a work experience opportunity at Wangaratta, then some regular casual shifts at the saleyards while still at Rutherglen High.
Nowadays he sells on a weekly basis and loves the business and is excited to be in the competition final.
"Getting to this stage gives everyone of us a fabulous way to network and to get our names out there," he said.,
"I was over the moon just to be in the school and to be in the final is something I did not expect.
"Before the final I will keep doing what I do and not think too much about it."
