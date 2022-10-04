Young lamb prices weakened last week as processors gave limited support to auctions, due to supplies being booked for direct slaughter and a looming long weekend public holiday on Monday in NSW.
It was evident at the Wagga Wagga, NSW, market, where major export and domestic companies were extremely selective.
Processors such as JBS, Fletcher International and Australian Lamb Company purchased only limited numbers.
All buyers stepped up for lambs weighing more than 30 kilograms carcase weight.
Prices for extra heavy, new-season lambs weighing more than 30kg cwt were unchanged, however, young lambs 26-30kg sold $10 cheaper to a top price of $225 a head.
Rates for the best domestic lambs slipped $10 and some variance did creep into the market as quality declined and more mixed lots appeared.
Prices for 21-24kg lambs ranged from $168 to $196 to average 770c/kg cwt.
The market for store lambs also flattened as numbers of well-bred lambs were in short supply.
Young lambs back to the paddock made anywhere from $124-$172.
Meanwhile in Victoria, Ballarat restockers purchased plenty of weight on the day paying from $172-$193.
Mutton sold to mixed trends with trade sheep dearer, while heavy mutton softened.
Fletcher International purchased most of the heavy weight sheep, while other companies were not prepared to enter the fray.
Heavy sheep at Ballarat made from $140 to $170.
Trade sheep improved $3-$6 and sold from $110 to $140 and averaged 550c/kg cwt.
On Monday after some sunshine across central Victoria, numbers at the the Bendigo sheep market rose with agents mustering 18,000 lambs and 9000 sheep.
A full buying group attended as there were no interstate markets on Monday due to the public holiday north of the Murray River.
Quality improved and pressured buyers to bid strongly and tender a price.
The market remained solid and finished on a high for trade lambs at 780c/kg cwt.
The trend for heavy young lambs was dearer, mostly caused by the large buying group and domestic processors stepping up into lambs weighing over 26kg cwt.
Rates improved $3 to $6.
Lambs 26-30kg sold from $204-$226, while lambs more than 30kg cwt topped at $255.
The mutton market was unable to climb out of the doldrums as prices softened by $5.
Big, crossbred ewes sold from $145-$170 and remained under 500c/kg cwt.
A slightly smaller offering was available at Ballarat with continual cold and wet weather impacting on supply.
New-season trade lambs gained $4.
