Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Lamb prices across Victoria, NSW soften due to direct supply

Updated October 4 2022 - 11:22pm, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fred and Trevor Laskey, Orroroo, SA, offered 1000 breeding ewes at Jamestown, SA, last week, with some fetching $260. Picture by Vanessa Binks.

Young lamb prices weakened last week as processors gave limited support to auctions, due to supplies being booked for direct slaughter and a looming long weekend public holiday on Monday in NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.