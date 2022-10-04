Stock & Land

Biosecurity learning modules for farmers by Agriculture Victoria

October 4 2022 - 7:00am
The free modules are avaliable through Agriculture Victoria.

Farmers across Victoria will benefit from a series of free online learning modules, helping them protect their animals from diseases and biosecurity threats.

