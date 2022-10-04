Stock & Land
Livestock agent Les Ingram reflects on his five-decade career on the rail

By Bryce Eishold
October 4 2022 - 5:00am
Les Ingram has spent more than five decades working as a stock agent and retired from Alex Scott & Staff at Pakenham last week.

Les Ingram remembers the time where he was offered a load of pigs free of charge by an old bloke at Parkes, NSW, - the only catch was he had to help muster them.

