Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

AgFutures Initiative given $1 million boost to get 50 unemployed youths onto south-west farms

October 4 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Training and Skills and Higher Education Gayle Tierney with industry partners at Rosemount Dairy in Southern Cross.

A labour squeeze has left the region's dairy industry "screaming" for help but a $1 million trial aims to fast-track vulnerable and unemployed youths onto farms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.