The owner of the Rosehill Square Meaters stud, Woodside, SA has credited her supreme exhibit win to a successful artificial insemination (AI) program that her stud has been running.
The stud took out the top prize for any other small breed competition with the Square Meaters female cow Rosehill Sweet.
Stud principal Jessica Paine said the winner had some great genetics from Glenelva, Naringal.
"She was part of my AI program and is an AI calf out of one of my lines," Ms Paine said.
"She's rising to 12 months old now, so I'll be looking forward to doing an embryo program with her for the next couple of years."
Ms Paine credits the breed's top-notch temperament as being useful for those who want an easy to handle breed for their operation.
"It's just an ease of management for properties, the amazing temperament and the fact they are good with kids," she said.
Ms Paine was pleased to be at the show and was looking forward to exhibit in multiple shows throughout spring.
"It's really good to be back and it's my second time here for our stud, and I recently competed at the Royal Adelaide Show for the second time," she said.
"But during the spring season I could do up to about 10 to 15 shows and in autumn I'd do about three to five shows."
Rosehill had dominated the category and won grand champion bull in the any other small breed exhibit, with the Square Meaters bull Rosehill Scotch.
Judge Jack Nelson, Jackungah, Pine Lodge credited the female supreme exhibit as outstanding.
"I think she's the most complete package and she's certainly very structurally sound," he said.
"She's got plenty of refinement into the front end and plenty of volume and capacity."
