Illness depleted the field in the Maine Anjou breed at the Melbourne Royal Show, with only one animal being presented to judges.
The Francille Blondes stud, Glenrowan West, took out junior champion heifer, champion female and supreme exhibit with Francille Silvia, a March 2021-drop heifer.
Silvia was sired by Francille Lachlan out of Old Kentucky Cherish.
Francille Blondes stud co-principal Bronwyn Ward, Glenrowan West, said the cow was the best animal from the drop.
"Her temperament is so good that she made the cut to be broken in and brought down and she has coped with it really well."
She said she did have a bull entered, but the animal fell ill the week before the show.
Ms Ward said there was one other stud, intending to bring another four animals to the Show.
"But unfortunately, those animals became ill and they were unable to come down," she said.
"The judge was quite impressed by the width across the top of the neck and the fact her shoulders were laid in really neatly.
"Even though there was fine bone, she has plenty of carcase, so he believes she will grow into a nice cow."
Ms Ward said Silvia would be joined soon as part of the stud program.
"We might end up with calf down there [at the show]," she said.
Francille Blondes had had six females and two bulls.
"When they become available we sell them by private treaty."
Ms Ward said Francille largely sold its cattle into other studs.
"The Blonde is used quite a bit over dairy cattle, or over Brahmans in Queensland," she said.
'If you want carcase yield, you are looking at a 64 per cent dressing out of the Blondes, so dairy people get cross-bred calf, with hybrid vigour, and higher yield."
She said she didn't think there was sufficient exposure for the breed, although that had not always been the case.
"In the mid-80's there were a lot of people showing Blondes, the breed was out there," she said.
'There are a lot of the larger studs in Victoria and Queensland that have direct butcher contracts - the butchers only want the Blonde meat.
"That's due to yield and leanness - there is very little fat and a lot of meat."
