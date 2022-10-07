From Kelpies to newborn lambs and curious calves, readers continue to share their agricultural photos which highlight why they love where they live.
Regular contributor and Croxton East mixed farmer Tracey Kruger features in this week's Social Media Snapshot who captured a photo of a few cattle at her western Victorian property.
"It was just the usual evening chase around the paddock for the calves," she said.
"The other ones were also joining in."
Meanwhile central Victorian contributor Martin Fasso captured a photo of his dogs and a few new lambs on his family's property at Mia Mia, near Heathcote.
Another photo to feature is from Riverina farmer Denise Buchanan, The Gap, NSW, who captured one of her Kelpies having a yawn.
Send your photo with a description to bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au or via Stock & Land's Instagram or Facebook.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
