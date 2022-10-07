Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Agriculture photos feature Kelpies, calves and newborn lambs

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
October 7 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From Kelpies to newborn lambs and curious calves, readers continue to share their agricultural photos which highlight why they love where they live.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.