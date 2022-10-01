The owner of the supreme exhibit winner of the Murray Grey competition at the 2022 Melbourne Royal Show has credited her win to two pioneers who paved the way for many other new studs in Victoria.
The sash was awarded to Ganado Opal, belonging to Ganado Greys stud, Leichardt, who was the grand champion female of the competition and initially won the cow over 36 months class.
Stud principal Courtney Hazeldene said winning the competition meant a lot to her, but more importantly for her, the heifer was the inaugural winner of the Rockyleigh Murray Grey Stud Trophy, awarded to the supreme exhibit.
Rockyleigh, Maiden Gully, was begun by Joan Heard and the late Muriel Morrish in the late 60s.
"Joan and Muriel basically started the Murray Grey breed in the Bendigo region many, many years ago, and they have been so influential in starting so many people off into the breed, including myself," Ms Hazeldene said.
"I bought my second ever registered stud heifer from them and they gave it to me at a really cheap price,
"They also leased me a block of land... at the cost of the rates just to give young people a head start."
"Joan is in her 90s and Muriel passed away recently so it was decided that [Murray Grey studs] wanted to do something to commemorate the contribution that they have made to the breed."
Joan was in attendance to award the trophy, which Ms Hazeldene said was "just incredibly meaningful" to her and many other women in the industry.
"These two women were pioneers of the breed [and] women back then - we're talking 50 or 60 years ago - weren't in agriculture," she said.
"They both paved the way for many other women, and I have so much respect for them for what they've achieved and what they've given to the young people and the beef industry as a whole."
Ms Hazeldene said her four-year-old winning cow had a great smoothness to her and showed great femineity.
"She has great requirements through the front end, great femininity, capacity and her past only four months old, and she's just doing a super job on her calf," she said.
Being unable to get out to shows and promote the breed has contributed to what Ms Hazeldene said was a tough few years.
But there had been an upside throughout COVID lockdowns, with smaller studs keen to begin their own Murray Grey operations and regularly purchasing off Ms Hazeldene these past few years.
"What I found is that I'm actually selling a lot more animals into smaller start up herds with families and young people wanting a nice wide animal to begin their own farming journey," she said.
"They're really happy with the docility and the animal's performance on grass, so the wide popularity certainly hasn't waned."
The forthcoming months for her stud were exciting, too, as she will be selling the brother of Ganado Opal at the Murray Grey Premier Sale in mid-October.
The grand champion bull was awarded to Prairie Falls State Trooper from Prairie Falls, Breakaway Creek.
Judge Scott Myers, Myers Angus and Limousin stud, Moss Vale NSW, said it was a tough choice between the two grand champions in the end, and the cattle on display were of very high quality throughout.
"[The bull] has a beautiful hip and lower thigh on him, really well made testicle sheath on him, is sound on his foot make up and plenty of heel in that," he said.
"He has got a really kind eye and head on him, an exceptional length of body and oozes quality.
"The cow has a really sound udder on her and a lot of expression and a nice clean front end which we need in Murray Gray females," he said.
