Stock & Land
Home/Melbourne Royal Show

Ganado Greys says supreme exhibit is a special win which celebrated

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated October 2 2022 - 6:03am, first published October 1 2022 - 7:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Handler Aislynne Boland Courtney and Adam Hazeldene, Ganado Greys, Joan Heard, Rockyleigh, Maiden Gully, judge Scott Myers, Myers Angus and Limousin, Moss Vale NSW and Shannon Lawlor representing sponsor International Animal Health.

The owner of the supreme exhibit winner of the Murray Grey competition at the 2022 Melbourne Royal Show has credited her win to two pioneers who paved the way for many other new studs in Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.