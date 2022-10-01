THE TOP price at the inaugural Royal Rumble All Breeds Sale at the Melbourne Royal Show was paid for a pick of the herd flush from a prestigious stud.
The $20,000 price was paid to Black Diamond Angus stud, Cowra, NSW, for a minimum of five non-sexed, transferable embroys, or four sex embryos.
The pick of the herd flush was one lot in the sale, with an additional eight females, six bulls, one flush and one embryo package from 14 vendors of seven breeds offered.
A three-in-one Angus cow in calf with a calf at foot combination took the top-price honours for a physical lot at the sale.
PJ Erica P06, an August 2018-drop, was offered by PJ Cattle Co, Mortlake, and sold for $17,000 to Betts Cattle Co, Colac.
PJ Cattle Company spokesperson Lochie McLauchlan said the price was higher than what the family expected.
"She is a three-in-one, with a four-month-old calf at foot, and will calve back down in autumn," Mr McLauchlan said.
"We thought it was a neat little package to put together for the Royal Rumble sale."
He said he would love to see the heifer calf be shown at future events.
"We really pride ourselves on having cattle that we sell come back," he said.
"No doubt she will be a great breeder for Betts, if they flush her as well."
He said he expected "some great progeny" to come out of the cow.
The heifer calf at foot was described as a mirror image of her dam, with body length and soundness.
PJ Erica's P06's dam, Coolana Erica M134SV, came from the Coolana dispersal sale.
She was bred to ID Capitalist 316V.
"Erica is back in calf to Wilks No Substitute," Mr McLauchlan said.
He said Erica presented an excellent temperament, balance and eye appeal.
There was one Charolais, two Shorthorns, three Lowlines, two Red Angus, four Speckle Park and one Simmental offered at the sale.
AWN Nelson also offered one flush, one pick of the herd flush and one embryo package.
Dairy Livestock Services auctioneer Brian Leslie commended the Melbourne Royal Show for putting on the event.
"It gives breeders a great opportunity to market their stock," Mr Leslie said.
"There was good, solid competition right the way through.
"We sold champion winners and animals with great pedigrees and I think they found their value."
He said successful bidders came from Victoria, NSW and South Australia.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
