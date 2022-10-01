Stock & Land
Melbourne Royal Show total clearance for inaugural Royal Rumble sale

Andrew Miller
Updated October 4 2022 - 4:23am, first published October 1 2022 - 5:59am
Christie Kennedy and Gavin Iseppi, Black Diamond Angus, Cowra, NSW, sold the top-priced lot at the sale - a pick of the herd flush. Picture by Branded Ag.

*Total clearance of 7 bulls sold to $9000, av $6000

*Total clearance of 9 females sold to $17,000, av $9944

*Total clearance of 1 pick of the herd flush sold to $20,000

*Total clearance of 1 flush sold to $6000

*Total clearance of 1 embryo package sold to $4000 

THE TOP price at the inaugural Royal Rumble All Breeds Sale at the Melbourne Royal Show was paid for a pick of the herd flush from a prestigious stud.

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

