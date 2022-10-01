A three-in-one Angus cow and calf combination has achieved the top price at the inaugural Royal Rumble sale at the Melbourne Royal Show.
PJ Erica P06, an August 2018-drop cow with calf-at- foot, was offered by PJ Cattle Co, Mortlake and sold for $17,000 to the Betts Cattle Co, Colac.
PJ Cattle Company, Mortlake, spokesman Lochie McLauchlan said the price was higher than what the family expected.
"We thought a lot of this cow, she is a three-one, as she has a four-month-old calf at foot and will calve back down in the autumn," Mr McLauchlan said.
The cow and calf unit was bought by Betts Cattle Company, Colac.
"I would love to see the heifer calf come back to do the shows, as we really pride ourselves on having cattle we sell come back."
He expected "some great progeny" to come out of the cow.
"We showed her as a heifer and had a bit of success there."
PJ Erica's dam, Coolana Erica M134SV came from the Coolana dispersal sale and was bred to ID Capitalist 316V.
"Erica is back in calf to Wilks No Substitute," he said.
PJ Cattle Co said Erica presented an excellent temperament, balance and eye appeal.
"She is a very long, meat cow - she is built right and stands well," Mr McLauchlan said.
Dairy Livestock Services auctioneer Brian Leslie commended the Melbourne Royal Show for putting on the event.
"It gives breeders a great opportunity to market their stock, there was good, solid competition right the way through," Mr Leslie said.
"We sold champion winners and animals with great pedigrees and I think they found their value."
Cattle went to Victoria, NSW and into South Australia."
Among the ribbon winners to sell were the senior champion Red Angus bull, Regums Rudolph, which went for $6000."
The top price of $20,000 was paid for a pick of herd flush, offered by Diamond Angus stud, Cowra, NSW, co-principal Christie Fuller.
The stud guaranteed a minimum of five, non-sexed, transferable embroys, or four sex embryos.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
