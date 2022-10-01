Stock & Land
Home/Melbourne Royal Show

Melbourne Royal Show total clearance for inaugural Royal Rumble sale

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated October 3 2022 - 2:39am, first published October 1 2022 - 5:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lochie, Phil, Jo and Tiffany McLauchlan, PJ Cattle Co, Mortlake, with the top-priced animal at the Royal Rumble sale, PJ Erica. Photo by Andrew Miller.
  • 19 bulls, females and genetic packages sold to $20,000, av $8500

A three-in-one Angus cow and calf combination has achieved the top price at the inaugural Royal Rumble sale at the Melbourne Royal Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.