A NSW Angus stud has repeated its recent success at the Royal Adelaide Show with a supreme exhibit rosette at the Melbourne Royal.
Diamond Angus and Gji Livestock, Cowra, NSW, run by Christie Fuller and partner Gavin Iseppi, took out supreme exhibit for Diamond Ms Quick Thrill Q419, an October-2019 drop cow with calf at foot.
She was sired by Vision Unanimous 1418, out of Black Diamond MS Expedition L423.
Judge Peter Falls, Finley, NSW, said the cow was a "big framed female" with productivity and volume.
"The key to any female operation is their survivability - first and foremost - and the ability to have a good calf, every season.
"I've got a theory if you have no feed, you've got no cow, if you've got no udder, you've got no cow, if you've got no calf, you've got no cow."
Ms Quick Thrill covered all those areas, he said, as the industry needed females to last 8-10 years.
"The volume factor in a cow is a survivability factor, the depth of body, the big heart, big rib, they are the cattle that will survive."
Mr Falls told the gallery they should appreciate how long Quick Thrill's hip to pin measurement was.
"You've really got to appreciate, when you get up close to her, how long that hip to pin is, when you stand next to her, it's very long." he said.
"She has a seven-month calf at foot, doing a great job, so that,to me, is an asset.
"You can't fault the calf at all - good cow, good calf and she is a really good cow."
Quick Thrill was also awarded the Joy Potter Trophy, in memory of the life member of Angus Australia and Angus Victoria, the late Joy Potter.
Read more:
Diamond Angus and Gji Livestock co-principal Gavin Iseppi, Cowra, said there had been stiff competition at the show.
"She is an impressive unit, well put together, and has a really good heifer calf at foot, which makes it a complete package," Mr Iseppi said.
"We will use her in the donor program, we will flush her and pull some eggs out of her.
"The heifer calf will go back into the show team next year."
Quick Thrill won the All Breeds pair championship at the Royal Adelaide Show this year, teaming up with Nampara Silverado S221.
Quick Thrill also took the senior cow and grand champion Angus female champion ribbons, as well as supreme exhibit.
The junior champion and grand champion bull ribbon was taken out by an April 2021-drop sire from Nampara Stud, Lucindale, SA.
Nampara Silverado 5221 was by Texas Powershift P632 out of Nampara Poppy P171.
He had figures of a 131 square centimetre eye muscle area, weighed 822 kilograms, had a rump area of 13 millimetres and rib of 12mm.
"Both these bulls will breed top Angus feeder steers, but also be great for replacements," Mr Falls said.
"We must admire the eye muscle and weight in this bull," he said.
"We talked about over the last 20 years we have come from 800 kilogram two-year-olds in all the British beef breeds and now we are going to 870kg.
"The eye muscle in this bull is superb and also the coverage.
"If you put your hand on his spine it's got a lot of coverage - that's a key indicator.
"He is smooth on the front of his shoulder and has the one thing every bull needs and that is sire appeal."
The bull also had a "powerful back end".
The junior champion heifer was won by Diamond Angus and Gji Livestock, Cowra, Diamond MS Sleepless in Seattle, a May 2021-drop female.
She was sired by Boss Lake Bonafide 722E, out of Millah Murrah Flower J192.
No award was made for senior champion bull.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.