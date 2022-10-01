Stock & Land
Home/Melbourne Royal Show

Angus studs from NSW and SA repeat their recent Adelaide show success

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated October 1 2022 - 5:20am, first published 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NSW Angus stud has repeated its recent success at the Royal Adelaide Show with a supreme exhibit rosette at the Melbourne Royal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.