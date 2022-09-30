Stock & Land
Victorian government to invest $120 million for soft timber plantation at Gippsland

By Adrian Black
September 30 2022 - 9:30pm
Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney says Victoria will plant 16 million trees in Gippsland from 2023.

The Victorian government will invest $120 million in a soft timber plantation in the state's southeast.

