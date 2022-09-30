Jalaway Belted Galloway Beef has taken out the top prize of the breed's exhibit at the Melbourne Royal Show, with the February drop heifer and grand champion female Jalaway Strip Tease taking out the supreme exhibit.
Principal of Jalaway Ali Hilli, Willow Grove, said she was very excited to win the sash.
"We had very good animals out there from all breeders, but it was a pleasure to be picked with our young heifer," she said.
The heifer "had a lot of thickness," but there was a combination of softness and style to her as well.
"She moves well, and very structurally correct and feminine, but there is some really good muscle punch to her as well," she said.
Ms Hilli said the main reason for her interest in the breed was their ability to both be managed and handled easily.
"They have extremely good carcase, so the meat quality from the Belted Galloway breed is exceptional," she said.
"While they can be a little bit slower to grow, however, we grow all of ours on grass, and pre-drought, we were running a paddock to plate business, so we were selling meat too.
"The consistent message that we got from our customers was that the flavour of the meat was exceptional and that's one of the biggest characteristics of the breed."
During these wet months, Ms Hilli said she is focusing on growing numbers for her stud, mostly selling to other breeders and new breeders looking to establish herds.
She said the demand was too great for the livestock industry to ignore.
"We've actually got a waiting list for our heifers at the moment, and every time a heifer hits the ground, and people see photos of it, many of them are like 'oh, oh, oh, when are they are available?'," she said
"We really have had to tell them to wait on a bit as they are still weaning, but it's very positive for the breed."
Jalaway also took out the grand champion bull sash with 12-month bull Jalaway Bonnie Scotland, which Ms Hilli said there was a significant growth development and had a "beautiful rump and great sire appeal."
Belted Galloway Judge Harry Turnham, Barregowa, Gisborne said the exhibits were excellent overall and said the grand champion female and grand champion bull were "a credit to the breed".
"They're both similar types of cattle and you got everything that you are looking in your Belted Galloways, being structurally sound but also nice and soft," he said.
"They all have a strength in a spine and power across the top and through their hind quarters."
