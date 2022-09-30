Stock & Land
Jalaway Belted Galloway Beef wins supreme exhibit and both grand champion prizes

By Philippe Perez
September 30 2022 - 2:00am
Handler Brittany Abbott, Principal Ali Hilli, Jalaway, Wattle Grove with Harry Turnham, Barregowa, Gisborne and Shannon Lawlor representing sponsor International Animal Health.

Jalaway Belted Galloway Beef has taken out the top prize of the breed's exhibit at the Melbourne Royal Show, with the February drop heifer and grand champion female Jalaway Strip Tease taking out the supreme exhibit.

