Stock & Land
Home/Melbourne Royal Show

NSW stud Herlo Park win supreme Flekvieh exhibit at Royal Melbourne Show

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
September 30 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fleckviehs make a great return to Melbourne

The Fleckvieh breed, which hasn't been exhibited at the Melbourne Royal Show since 1999, has been received well with a good amount of high-quality entrants from Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.