The Fleckveih breed, which hasn't been exhibited at the Melbourne Royal Show since 1999, has been received well with a good amount of high-quality entrants from Victoria.
The supreme exhibit was awarded to Herlo Park, Mendooran NSW, for their grand champion female Herlo Park Starlight.
While the stud is based from across the border, Bill Coopers, who represented stud principals Chris & Ashleigh Ickinger at the show, said the versatile breed is growing in the country's south, and as such breeders thought it was time to be a part of the show.
"Hopefully, this is a new beginning for the breed here at the Melbourne Royal Show," he said.
"Some people who have been involved with the breed for a long time have been able to show together with some younger studs, hence the growing interest.
"Fleckveih are a pure breed that is dual purpose, where you can go on either strain, where you can breed for the beef strain, down the middle or for the dairy strain, and we ourselves breed for the beef strain."
READ MORE:
Mr Coopers said supreme exhibit win was significant for Herlo Park as a stud.
"This isn't something we have achieved before, so to win the supreme exhibit was unbelievable."
"She just has been beautiful since the day she dropped and her cow was one of our best cows, and her sire is Lakeside Penly who we bought for a purpose for a calf at foot on a Callandale cow, and he has changed the herd."
"We had five of his progeny here, starting with the first class in the Fleckveih exhibition, and to get supreme exhibit is a credit to the bull."
Heather du Vallon, Clitheroe, Cobram was one of the Victorian studs who also took part in the exhibition, took out the grand champion bull with Clitheroe Senator.
She said the bull showed impressive weight.
"He had a bit of weight for his age being 508 kilograms and not being one year old yet," she said.
"He also has big balls, and the judge believed he walked well."
President of the Fleckveih Society Max Dench also attended and showed many cattle from his three studs Wondenia, Denmire and Midlands at Gilgandra, NSW.
"There weren't many people who were in Victoria as part of our society, so we hadn't been here, but a lot have joined recently," he said.
"We've done shows Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra and Rockhampton regularly, but studs here were keen to exhibit at the Melbourne Royal Show, and I was convinced to come down here too now that there is growing interest."
Judge of the Fleckveih competition Chris Taylor, JHW Paterson & Son, Bulart said exhibitors represented the whole breed well.
"It doesn't matter whether you were standing in front of her, beside her, behind her, I couldn't find anything wrong with the supreme exhibit, and she came up against some stiff competition," he said.
"The young bull has a lot of meat in him too, and these two top exhibits were great."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.