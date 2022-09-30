Stock & Land
NSW stud Herlo Park win supreme Flekveih exhibit at Royal Melbourne Show

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated October 3 2022 - 5:40am, first published September 30 2022 - 12:00am
Handler Melanie Sambrook, Bill Coopers, who was representing Herlo Park, Mendooran NSW, Heather du Vallon, Clitheroe, Cobram with judge Chris Taylor and International Animal Health rep Shannon Lawlor. Picture by Philippe Perez.

The Fleckveih breed, which hasn't been exhibited at the Melbourne Royal Show since 1999, has been received well with a good amount of high-quality entrants from Victoria.

