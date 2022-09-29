Stock & Land
Watch

Bungowannah farmer Andrew Watson makes early call to shift cattle from flooded Kensal Green property

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
September 29 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Bungowannah farmer is spending more than $10,000 a week to move stock off his property as access becomes limited to due to flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.