A Hereford stud located near Bendigo who had been exhibiting for over three decades at the Melbourne Royal show has for the first time taken out the supreme exhibit prize.
Grangeview Park, Axe Creek won the sash with its grand champion female exhibit who initially won the cow or heifer 24 - 36 month class.
Stud principal Rod Bowles said that it was wonderful to take up the Royal Show prize after exhibiting at smaller shows over the years.
"I've been coming here probably for 35 years and I've never won the supreme exhibit," he said.
"We've had a range of champions over a number of years, but we're only a small stud with half a dozen breeding cows and I'm very selective of what we choose in our breeding program."
Mr Bowles said it was great to be able to put together a team of cattle and compete with some of the larger studs exhibiting.
He started his stud as a 16-year-old in 1981 after purchasing three head of cattle, and said it had been a progressive breeding program over the years.
"But now I've got my young adult daughters being a part of the stud coming through the juniors program with Herefords Australia and showing them how things work," he said.
The winning exhibit was a well-grown heifer, which Mr Bowles said was joined young due to her she was getting to a large size early on.
"She's got a five month old calf at foot beside her and she's a young female on her first calving," he said.
"She is doing a great job of the calf and obviously the judge loved her productivity, style and volume so it's pretty impressive.
"I guess judging is one of those things that can go either way under another judge, and they may not have liked that style of animal but today, I think we've been lucky."
Mr Bowles also said many of his cattle had been "swimming in mud" at the moment and it was a challenge to have them sit in the paddocks due to a lack of dry spots.
"We had to hose them down before we loaded them on the truck to come to the show here, and it's been a real battle," he said
"When it's so wet and cold, it's hard for him to gain the right weight."
The grand champion bull was awarded to Warragundi Pastoral based in Currabubula, NSW near Tamworth.
Stud principal Matthew Kelley said he made the trip over the border because it was a "window of opportunity".
"We're a mixed farming operation so we grow crops as well as our commercial cattle and stud cattle," he said.
"For us this has been a chance to get away from home as we haven't shown for three years due to COVID.
"We've always been keen to come to Melbourne, and we had the opportunity to so we decided to head here."
The bull was the sire of the stud's Pasadena progeny and won The Land's Sire Shootout for 2021, but Mr Kelley said he was a little disappointed that he couldn't get to show him at the Sydney Royal Easter Show for that year due to COVID.
"But he's passed on all these attributes to his progeny, and we're pretty excited to have bred the sire and to see them coming along really well for the future."
Judge Chris Taylor, JHW Paterson & Son, Bulart said quality of the Herefords in the competition was of high quality, but the supreme exhibit from Grangeview Park displayed great feminine qualities.
"This is a refined, good depth of body Hereford that looks sound and parades well," he said.
