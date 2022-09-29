Canadian genetics have triumphed in the Shorthorn section at the Melbourne Royal Show beef cattle competition.
The supreme champion was awarded to Spencer Family Shorthorns, Rutherglen, for Spencer Family So Foolin' Blue S364.
She also took out the grand champion female and junior champion heifer ribbons.
She was sired by CLF Foolin' Around 1401 out of Spencer Family Soda Blue M224.
Stud principal David Spencer, Spencer Family Shorthorns, Rutherglen, said the heifer had femininity, and, at the same time, beef production.
"It's always important in our breed, and our industry," Mr Spencer said.
"She is of Canadian blood, from a bull we imported semen from, and her mother was an embryo out of Canada as well.
The heifer was due to calve in about six months, he said.
"This is her first champion ribbon, she has been reserve champion in Sydney and Adelaide so she's taken the top prize now."
He said he felt the heifer, and calf, would have a strong future.
"There are some good Australian bloodlines and genetics and we use them primarily, but the female we used to breed from was one out of the bag," he said.
Shorthorn judge Peter Collins, Merridale Angus, Tennyson, said he was impressed by the overall power and structural correctness of the heifer.
"She had tremendous thickness but also that femininity up front, good udder development, and she is a heifer that can really walk,' Mr Collins said.
"It is the overall structural correctness, that got her over the line."
He said it was always hard to split the top bull and female.
"It can go either way, a heifer can produce as much as a bull, these days and have as much influence on a herd as any animal," he said.
Senior champion cow was Royolla Redwing M180, from Sue and Nick Job's Royolla stud, Yeoval, NSW.
Senior champion bull was won by Finley High School Finley High School Ron, sired by Southcote Maximum Impact M7 out of Yarram Virginia H27.
Scott Bruton's Roly Park Shorthorns took out the grand champion bull ribbon with Roly Park Mr Sydney, sired by Glengyron Governor, out of Roly Park Miss Australia.
The 13 month old bull weighed 568 kilograms and had a 113 square centimetre eye muscle area.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
