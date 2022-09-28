Stock & Land
Vortex White Suffolk and Charollais stud sells its top priced-ram to sixth generation farmer

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated September 28 2022 - 9:48pm, first published 8:00pm
Vortex co-principal Daniel Hooper, Goorambat, and buyer Jake Evans, Tatong,hold the top-priced ram, a Charollais.

*101 of 126 White Suffolk and Charollais rams sold to $3050, av $1625.

Charollais rams again proved popular at Vortex White Suffolk and Charollais stud, Goorambat, with the top-priced animal being snapped up by a young farmer.

