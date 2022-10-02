Stock & Land
Nationals regional listening tour to hear from women and young Australians

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
October 2 2022 - 7:00am
Nationals leader David Littleproud wants the party to re-engage with rural women and young people. Picture by Keegan Carroll.

The Nationals will embark on a regional listening tour to hear first hand from those "who may have felt forgotten" by the party, particularly rural women and young Australians.

