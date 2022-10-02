The Nationals will embark on a regional listening tour to hear first hand from those "who may have felt forgotten" by the party, particularly rural women and young Australians.
National leader David Littleproud has previously acknowledged his party would face a slow and steady decline unless it re-engaged with regional voters who had turned their backs on the party.
"The Nationals will be there to genuinely listen, understand and rebuild trust," Mr Littleproud said.
"We are creating an opportunity to learn first-hand from those who may have felt forgotten by The Nationals, particularly women and young Australians."
Mr Littleproud said he expects to hear about a variety of issues such as access to childcare, superannuation caps and the need for greater access to health services.
"We know distance is one of the greatest barriers to opportunity, so we're coming to your town to create this opportunity to share your concerns and help us come up with the solutions," he said.
"For example, would a Regional University Centre stop our children from leaving town? Or could paying their HELP debts be the incentive they need to stay where we need them?"
Mr Littleproud said the Job Summit provided only a brief opportunity to outline some of the challenges facing regional Australia and he hoped to learn more through these upcoming local forums and visits to childcare centres and universities.
"Migration is not the only solution to the challenges our regions are up against," Mr Littleproud said.
"We need to look at what can be done now to help those Australians that are already in town.
"We want to understand their challenges, what are the incentives they need to either get back to work or to stay in town."
The Nationals Regional Listening Tour will start in Mildura, Victoria, next week before moving to the NSW North Coast and getting to Queensland by the end of the year.
Although the Nationals maintained all 16 of its seats in the election, it suffered negative swings in the majority of them. Several strongholds became marginal, facing threats from rural independents in Victoria, the Greens on the NSW North Coast and Labor in Queensland.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.