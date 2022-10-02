Stock & Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Slaughter levels for sheep and goats reach unseasonable highs

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
October 2 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sheep, goat slaughter levels continue to rise

After some of the lowest rates seen at the start of 2022, lamb slaughter continues to rally on the back of August's record peak as processors sift through the backlog of old season lambs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.