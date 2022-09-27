The state government is rolling out a new safety campaign to highlight the dangers posed by regional rail crossings without lights, bells or boom gates.
The "Obey the Stop Signs" campaign targets drivers in regional Victoria who fail to stop and look for trains at crossings, reminding them that the consequences of being complacent when making regular trips could be fatal.
The Victorian rail network has almost 1,700 public road level crossings on passenger and freight lines.
"Road rules at railway crossings are there to keep our roads safe for everyone including train drivers and the hundreds of passengers that might be on their train heading towards you at over 100 kilometres an hour," Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll said.
"Trains can't stop quickly so drivers must always obey the Stop signs at regional railway crossings to avoid putting your life and the lives of others at risk."
Almost 20 per cent of Victoria's public road level crossings have Stop signs only, and are not controlled by lights, bells or boom gates.
Drivers should bring their vehicle to a complete stop at Stop signs and should slow down, check for trains and come to a complete stop at Give Way sign crossings, unless it's clear to cross the tracks.
In the past five years, there had been three collisions and 30 near hits at Stop sign crossings on the regional passenger and freight networks.
Motorists face fines of as much as $3,698 as well as the loss of three demerit points if they are caught breaking the road rules around Stop signed railway crossings.
Mr Carroll said the government was investing in upgrading crossings across the state, including fitting boom barriers and flashing lights and bells to regional crossings and automatic gates, adding electromagnetic latches and building new fencing and other improvements at pedestrian crossings.
Meanwhile, Shepparton Independent MP Suzanna Sheed has called on the government to repair large portions of the Goulburn Valley Highway and Hume Freeway from the central Victorian city to Melbourne.
Ms Sheed said she raised the issue with the Premier in August and since then a regional road repair blitz had been announced.
However, Ms Sheed said the Goulburn Valley Highway and Hume Freeway had not been repaired and were becoming even more dangerous.
"I drove to Melbourne to attend Parliament last week and I had to drive on the centre line to avoid large potholes and broken road," Ms Sheed said.
"This is not safe, but the alternative would most certainly lead to a collision or vehicle damage.
"This highway is simply not safe and must be repaired immediately."
She said while considerable effort on the wire rope guardrails was underway there was inattention to dangerous roads being repaired.
"I understand that the guardrails are for the safety of motorists but to see that work being done on a broken and neglected freeway does not make sense," she said.
"Let's get our basic road works done before we concentrate on additional safety measures."
