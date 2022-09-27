An award-winning Texel and White Suffolk stud has recorded a near perfect result at its on-property ram sale after winning a series of interbreed ribbons at agricultural shows across southern Australia.
Antwerp-based Mertex Texel and White Suffolk stud sold 108 of 109 White Suffolk rams offered to $4000 (twice), to average $1696, and a total clearance of 15 Texel rams to $3000 to average $2073.
The stud also sold 31 of 43 Texel/White Suffolk-cross rams to $2900 to average $1668.
Texel is run by Basil and Heather Jorgensen and their son, Tim Jorgensen.
"We had a lot of repeat clients who are happy with what they've been getting over the last few years, along with a handful of new faces who saw us on the show circuit this year," Tim said.
"We had at least eight or 10 first-time buyers which is really promising, along with a lot of people who operated on AuctionsPlus."
The stud has recently won eight interbreed sashes at major shows including the Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo, as well as at Sheepvention in Hamilton, the Royal Adelaide Show and Ballarat Show.
"We've had people come and buy sheep this year who have seen our sheep in the show circuit," Tim said.
The two top-priced $4000 White Suffolk rams were bought by an undisclosed commercial fat lamb producer at Edenhope.
Tim said the rams attracted attention because of their conformation, structural correctness, length and shape.
The three Texel rams sold for $3000 to studs in NSW and Victoria, as well as Jimjan Texels, WA.
READ MORE:
AWN Horsham agent Will Schilling said the stud's success at the four agricultural shows laid the foundations for a buoyant sale.
"The top-end rams were very sought after among long-term buyers," Mr Schilling said.
"Mertex has a strong emphasis on sheep with good carcase attributes and there was no shortage of that in the draft offered.
"The sheep also come off good, healthy country so you can buy with confidence when you buy from Mertex."
Among the volume buyers was Randal Wait, Edenhope, who bought 21 White Suffolk rams to $1700, and Wayne Caldow, Edenhope, who bought 15 White Suffolk and Texel/White Suffolk-cross rams to $2400.
"We've been using Jorgensen's Mertex for about three years," Mr Caldow said.
"We've swapped from using Border Leicesters in our self-replacing Dohne operation to White Suffolk rams.
"We're in a transition, because of management and shearing costs, and that's why we bought 15 rams."
Mr Caldow said the move to White Suffolks and Texels was part of a plan to streamline his operation.
"We want to move to a lamb we can sell off unshorn and get rid of earlier than usual," he said.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.