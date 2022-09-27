Stock & Land
Mertex Texel, White Suffolk stud at Antwerp sells top-priced rams to new, return clients

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated September 27 2022 - 4:27am, first published 1:00am
**108 of 109 White Suffolk rams sold to $4000 (twice), av $1696

**Total clearance of 15 Texel rams sold to $3000 (thrice), av $2073

**31 of 43 Texel/White Suffolk-cross rams sold to $2900, av $1668

An award-winning Texel and White Suffolk stud has recorded a near perfect result at its on-property ram sale after winning a series of interbreed ribbons at agricultural shows across southern Australia.

