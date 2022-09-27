Stock & Land
A natural advantage

By Stewart Raine, Nutrien Ag Solutions
September 27 2022 - 7:30am
Wool is a superior fibre for preserving warmth and we hope our leading fashion commentators recognise this and promote wool's natural and outstanding qualities.

A recent article about what fibres will keep you warm this winter almost had me spitting out my morning coffee.

