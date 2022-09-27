A recent article about what fibres will keep you warm this winter almost had me spitting out my morning coffee.
A senior lecturer at a mainland university was quoted as encouraging people to wear a layer of silk under wool to "alleviate some of the discomfort" and that a polyester or acrylic jumper will have "pretty much the same insulating properties" as wool.
There have been endless scientific studies that show wool is a far superior fibre for preserving warmth and we can only hope that our leading fashion commentators regulate their comments to help promote the natural and outstanding qualities of wool.
A simple experiment performed by Scientific American found the underlying structure of wool - composed of scaly, rough fibres that are tightly would together - resulted in a far better insulation properties compared to cotton and other fibres, especially when the materials were wet.
The Science Learning Hub in New Zealand declares that wool's unique cellular structure with overlapping scales is a clear advantage over typical synthetic fibres, which have a very smooth surface.
Wool is, therefore, ideal for high-end fashion, fire-resistant products, heavy-duty carpet and home insulation.
Leading builders and researchers proudly declare that sheep's wool is among the top insulating materials in terms of sustainability as "wool can absorb 30 per cent of its weight in moisture before it begins to affect its thermal properties".
Wool is also easier and safer to install.
Unlike many man-made insulations, it won't cause irrigation to the skin, eyes or lungs.
Wool also has superior acoustic and sound proofing properties, significantly reducing noise throughout a building.
So, back to our university expert.
I was heartened to read that she gives wool the thumbs up if you are wet.
But then she spoilt this by saying: "while you might feel a bit uncomfortable in a woollen jumper that's a bit wet, there are properties in wool that actually makes it release heat when it's wet".
When you consider how much global research, innovation and technology has been embraced to produce some of the most comfortable next-to-skin woollen garments, it's time some of these commentators took time out of the laboratory to see how far the industry has moved.
There are many clothing manufacturers that have set new benchmarks of excellence in outdoor, athletic, corporate and other clothing ranges.
As one leading garment manufacturer said: "we choose to work with Merino wool because it's pretty darn perfect for every adventure, regardless of season. Each wool fibre naturally regulates body temperature, transports sweat away as a vapor and cancels out odors (we tested it ourselves)."
This is the commentary we need to promote our industry and best position wool in consumer's minds.
