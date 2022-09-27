Stock & Land
Delivering on ag sector's priorities

By John Harvey, Agrifutures Australia Managing Director
September 27 2022 - 5:30am
AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey said the body was charged with driving value for its levy payers and ensuring all agricultural industries can thrive into the future.

It is the unique diversity of AgriFutures Australia's portfolio - from 13 varied levied industries to emerging industries and other rural industries - that is our greatest strength.

