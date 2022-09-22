Stock & Land
Home/Melbourne Royal Show

Allanwood Suffolk ewe wins supreme exhibit at Melbourne Royal Show

Joely Mitchell
By Joely Mitchell
Updated September 22 2022 - 3:31am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helpers Aimee Norris and Stacey Mercuri hold the lambs while Allanwood Suffolk stud principal Andrew Lakin, Lancefield, hold the winning ewe. Picture by Joely Mitchell.

A ewe that was pencilled in to show at the Melbourne Royal Show last year, but who didn't get the chance because of the cancellation of the event, finally got her time in the spotlight, being awarded supreme champion Suffolk of the 2022 event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joely Mitchell

Joely Mitchell

National sheep and wool writer and rural property writer

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.