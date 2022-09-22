A ewe that was pencilled in to show at the Melbourne Royal Show last year, but who didn't get the chance because of the cancellation of the event, finally got her time in the spotlight, being awarded supreme champion Suffolk of the 2022 event.
The 2020-drop ewe by Allanwood Suffolk stud, Lancefield, took out the title with two "thumping" two-month-old lambs on the ground, as described by judge James Hoban, Glenafric South Suffolk, New Zealand.
Mr Hoban said it was a really hard decision to choose the supreme exhibit between the Allanwood ewe and its lambs and the champion Suffolk ram by Deppeler Suffolk stud, Derrinallum.
"You're trying to choose between the two sheep that already impressed you the most," he said.
"Trying to split them is tough.
"I'm of the opinion that you've got to keep the show ring relevant, and that ewe is just so well put together, with two thumping lambs on the ground.
"But both the ram and the ewe were outstanding exhibits."
Allanwood's Andrew Lakin was really pleased with the win and said the ewe had been a stand out since she was a lamb.
"She was due to come to the show last year before it was cancelled and now she's being shown with her two cracking lambs," Mr Lakin said.
"Those lambs were from artificial insemination from an old 2008-drop ram who did well at the 2009 Melbourne Royal Show."
He said he would retain the ewe and probably flush her for further breeding.
Rebecca Deppeler, Deppeler Suffolks, said her champion ram was one of her personal favourites, but this was his first supreme success.
"He was first in his class at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo and then Sheepvention, but that's as far as he went," she said.
"He was beaten by one of other rams and I think that's because it just took him a bit longer to get going, it was tough throughout the winter.
"So it's good for him to finally get the recognition that he deserves."
Ms Deppeler said the ram would be retained in the stud for breeding to a select group of ewes later this year.
She said it was great to finally be back at the show after a two-year hiatus.
"It's great to be able to catch up with other breeders and see where the sheep are at," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.