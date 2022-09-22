Central Victorian Texel stud Cypress Park has won a supreme sash at the Royal Melbourne Show in a "surprise" result for the stud's principal.
Cypress Park Texels & Poll Dorsets won the supreme sash with a 1.5-year-old ram shown by the Smith family of Cardigan.
Cypress Park Texels & Poll Dorsets stud principal Ashley Smith said it was a surprise.
"The ewe team was prepared and shown by my daughter, Ella Smith, and the ewe was a very smart and classy example of the breed," Mr Smith said.
"We picked her out for this show in particular and that judgement has worked for us today.
"We've had good success here at Melbourne because it seems to be the right time and climate for us after the sheep come out of winter and a very cold winter around Ballarat."
The stud has experienced strong success at both the Melbourne and Geelong shows, and said the ewe would be retained by the stud due to her easy-doing nature and structure.
"We've been breeding Texels since 1996 and it's been a passion of ours for quite a while," Mr Smith said.
"We use Texels in our commercial operation to produce first-cross ewes which we sell directly through the Ballarat saleyards.
"We've been pretty active in showing Texels and mainly rams in the last 10 years, but Ella has really focused on the ewe side of things since she's been big enough to show and hold them."
Tullamoore Park Texel stud principal Liz Russell won the grand champion ram with a 1.5-year-old Texel from Donald.
"The sheep have only just come in after shearing four weeks ago," she said.
"We weren't sure how we would go and because I'm on the Royal Melbourne Show committee, I thought we'd bring a few sheep because entries have been down a bit.
"He's a ram that caught my eye because he has a lot of depth and stands nice and wide and is correct the entire way through."
The western Victorian stud ram will be sold via private treaty.
Texel judge Tim Fincham, Fincham's Burando Southdown stud, Yea, said he selected the ram over the ewe for a number of reasons.
"I like the ewe's extreme power and it was a really straight representative of the breed which could be described as a super ewe for the Texels," he said.
"It also had extreme thickness, depth of volume and an easy-doing ability.
"Overall, all the Texels were really high-quality sheep and great examples of the breed."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
