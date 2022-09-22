Stock & Land
Jurambula Hamphsire Down stud wins supreme of breed at Melbourne Royal Show

Joely Mitchell
By Joely Mitchell
Updated September 22 2022 - 7:02am, first published 7:00am
The supreme champion Hampshire Down with Jurambula Hampshire Down stud principal Helen Raven, Henty, NSW, and judge Scott Mitchell, Rene sheep stud, Culcairn, NSW.

Helen Raven's Hampshire Down ewe has taken out the supreme exhibit of the breed at the Melbourne Royal Show.

