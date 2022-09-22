Stock & Land
Home/Melbourne Royal Show

Willow Drive South Suffolk stud's Barry Shalders wins supreme exhibit

Joely Mitchell
By Joely Mitchell
Updated September 22 2022 - 2:28am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Willow Drive South Suffolk stud principal Barry Shalders, Grassmere, and judge James Hoban, Glenafric South Suffolk stud, New Zealand, with the supreme champion of the breed. Picture by Jess Parker.

He may have been the only exhibitor of the breed, but Willow Drive South Suffolk stud principal Barry Shalders was pleased his top ram and ewe got the recognition they deserved at the Melbourne Royal Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joely Mitchell

Joely Mitchell

National sheep and wool writer and rural property writer

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.