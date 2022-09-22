He may have been the only exhibitor of the breed, but Willow Drive South Suffolk stud principal Barry Shalders was pleased his top ram and ewe got the recognition they deserved at the Melbourne Royal Show.
The Grassmere stud won the supreme champion ribbon with a 16-month-old ram, over the stud's two-year-old ewe with a ewe lamb at foot.
It wasn't the ram's first show but it was its first major ribbon, having taken out reserve champion ram at both the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo in July and Sheepvention in Hamilton a couple of weeks later.
Mr Shalders said the ram had put on about 20 kilograms since the ASWS - weighing 101.5 kilograms at its recent scanning - which he believed was part of the reason why it had more success at this show.
"He definitely presented better today than he did at Bendigo, but the ASWS is a tough show for us, it's during a busy time of year, so we are busy focusing on the ewes that are lambing and not giving as much attention to the show team," he said.
He said the ram had good figures - 7.5 millimetres fat depth, 48mm muscle depth, 102mm muscle width and 37.7 square centimetres eye muscle area - but he also had strong conformation.
"He's a very well-balanced ram, good in the loin, good length and hindquarter, and is very well put together," he said.
He said he hadn't quite worked out his plan for the ram, whether he would retain it in the stud or offer it for sale.
South Suffolk judge James Hoban, Glenafric South Suffolk stud, New Zealand, who was judging in Australia for the first time, said he was looking for the type of sheep that would offer the most meat and growth to its progeny - and the ram ticked that box.
"He had meat in all the right places, a great loin and magnificent hindquarter," Mr Hoban said.
"And he looked like the right type of South Suffolk, which is what you're looking for."
He said the ewe was very correct with a magnificent lamb at foot.
"She's a proven mother and she was competing against other ewes who hadn't been in lamb yet and she still came out on top," he said.
While the ram had had his fair share of show experience, it was the first big outing for Mr Shalder's champion ewe.
"She was very close to lambing when we were going to Bendigo, so she missed out on that show," he said.
He described her as a "balanced ewe" and said they planned to continue breeding with her and showing her at local shows.
Mr Shalders said it was disappointing not to see more South Suffolk exhibitors at the show, where there were normally at least two or three.
Broken Creek South Suffolk stud, Nathalia, was due to show but pulled out at the last minute.
