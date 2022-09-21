Longwood Poll Merino stud Hynam has easily exceeded last year's top price at its annual on-farm auction, despite what stud principal Kevin Hynam said was a "challenging year".
The top-priced ram, lot 10, went for $6100, more than $2000 than last year's best-seller.
Rams went as far away as Broken Hill, NSW, with a number going to local buyers.
"We were happy to get that price; there was that bit extra competition, which enabled us to do that," Mr Hynam said.
"This is a ram that we were pretty proud of, so it was good to see that reward.
"It's been a challenging year, the country has been very wet and the sheep have been walking around in water for three months now."
He said Hynam had been seeking to produce whiter wools and had got the sheep to the point where they could now handle the rain.
"It was good that we had paddock rams that were here today, that were able to handle the rain," he said.
The buyer of the top-priced ram, Charlie Heal, Nagambie, said the property shore its non-mulesed flock twice a year.
The property was seeking to run "the modern Merino; we are trying to have everything, and I think this ram ticks all those boxes," Mr Heal said.
The property joined 3000 ewes "with a wool focus".
"But, like all sheep businesses now, surplus sheep sales are a very big aspect of that.
"We breed our own rams and this bloke will be going into our nucleus group of a couple of hundred ewes - he will get put over 50 to 80 of those," Mr Heal said.
"He'll go very well, with those wide, very maternal characteristics and a nice long wool staple."
Mr Heal said he also bought rams at Hynam last year and the property was also running Wallaloo Park bloodlines.
"He will be going to to the frame side of the joining, we are mixing and matching a couple of different things, which is what we were looking for at the sale," he said.
The top-priced ram was lot 10, an April 2021-drop Poll Merino.
The ram had an 18.9 micron fleece, a co-efficient of variation of 15.8 per cent, a standard deviation of 3pc and a comfort factor of 99.6pc.
His post-weaning weight was 5.02 kilograms and yearling weight was 6.57kg.
The ram, sired by Hynam 190035, had a yearling eye muscle depth of 1.39 millimetres, a yearling fat of 0.60 and yearling clean fleece weight of 20.22 kg.
His Dual Purpose Plus index was 167.80 and his Merino Plus index was 159.01.
The second top-priced ram, lot 47, sold for $3700.
The July 2021-drop ram was sired by Wallaloo Park 172026.
He had a 19.8 micron fleece, a standard deviation of 3.9 per cent, a co-efficient of variation of 19.5pc and comfort factor of 99.2.
He weighed 88.5kg and had a PWT of 7.28kg, YWT of 8.99k, YEMD of 0.78mm, YFAT of 0.58mm and YCFW of 28.20kg.
His DP+ was 186.01 and his MP+ index was 175.59.
Elders auctioneer Joe Allen, Euroa, said it was a satisfying sale, given it was the first "open cry" auction at Hynam.
"He offered 10 more rams, than last year," Mr Allen said.
"All in all, the average was pretty satisfying."
Rams went all over the state, with several regular buyers each picking up five or six animals.
The auction was conducted by Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus; six sales were made through A+.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
