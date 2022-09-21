Stock & Land
Hynam Poll Merino's annual sale sees a big jump on last year's top-price.

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated September 21 2022 - 4:29am, first published 1:14am
Stud principal Kevin Hynam and the buyer of the top-priced ram Charlie Heal, Nagambie.

*39 of 60 Poll Merino rams sold to $6100, av $1987

Longwood Poll Merino stud Hynam has easily exceeded last year's top price at its annual on-farm auction, despite what stud principal Kevin Hynam said was a "challenging year".

