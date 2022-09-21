Efforts to keep crops disease free are resulting in amazing yields, an expert in cropping disease management says.
But there are questions over whether croppers need to apply a third head wash spray, as the Mallee sees huge yield potential in their crops.
But croppers need to be more aware than ever of leaf protection in wet weather and that farmers need to consider is what kind of infection levels farmers have underneath the head of a crop when it flowers.
Managing director at Field Applied Research Australia Nick Poole said during a presentation at the Birchip Cropping Group's Main Field Day this past week that it was also "fascinating" to see what was happening with stripe rust.
He told the crowd at the field day that he has been taking more and more questions from agronomists and growers who were anxious in protecting higher yield potential.
"I encountered a statement that said you cannot control stripe rust in the [wheat stem] head - that's not true," he said.
"The statement is true if you say 'if I have stripe rust in the [wheat stem] head, can I control it?'"
He said it was vitally important to protect the head of crops before it starts flowering.
"Therefore if you are thinking of spraying a head wash spray, bear in mind it has two really important elements to it," she said.
"First, it puts fungicide on the head as it comes out once it's fully emerged, not once it's finished flowering, because if it's finished flowering, that infection would have already been set up, so to get control of stripe rust in the head you need to protect the head before it goes into widespread flowering," Mr Poole said.
"The second is the last fungicide you put on has the impact of protecting the flag leaf again from further infection, and that is traditionally is why it's used in high rainfall zones, and not rainfall regions."
Mr Poole has been leading the research on the Hyper Yielding Crops Project, which is a four-year investment study spanning five states which aims to push the economically attainable yield boundaries of wheat, barley and canola.
The project has generally undertaken work in areas where there has been high rainfall.
"We've seen within this project yields that we have never previously encountered like over 12 tonnes in large scale plots and other things that I never thought in my twenty year history working in Australia that I would see," Mr Poole said.
"It's important to recognise is that with the materials that you commonly use, they cannot retrospectively go back down to the base of the leaf, go into the stem and then protect the next leaf up.
"And that's why it's a confusing message on occasions that we have to treat disease early, but actually, it's early in the disease cycle on the leaves we wish to protect and it is the [top leaves] that secure your greatest return when it actually comes to making money from disease management."
Mr Poole said it was fantastic to see the Mallee being in good shape for yield potential after some tough years in the region, but decision making was crucial for the months ahead.
"In essence all we have to do is maximise and optimise our economics in this high yield potential season, is to keep those top three solar panels or as we refer to them, the money leaves, protected," he said.
He said if growers want to keep a susceptible crops clean "it's as simple as saying 'I need to protect the leaf at growth stage 31, 32 and then the flag leaf at growth stage 39', with the gap not to exceed four, at a stretch five weeks,"
"What has happened is people who haven't used Flutriafol, have put it on too early with the broadleaf spray, then decided the flag leaf needs protecting," he said.
"The gap is too big to protect the money leaves."
Growers should be aware that while Flutriafol applied at sowing has the ability to move up the stem, fungicides applied in season do not, so as the plant continues to grow, leaves emerging after application are not protected
During his presentation, Mr Poole displayed a wheat stem that had not produced its head, was heavily in boot and demonstrated how croppers could maximise crop economics.
"We have to recognise that when that major leaf emerges from that main stem, we need to actively keep it clean," he said.
"Because, unfortunately, although in the last 20 years, you've got much better access and the best fungicide chemistry in the world, it's still chemistry that is better applied protectively than curatively,"
When spraying, there was a need for farmers to keep in mind what looks good in the field compared to what doesn't look good.
"If the top flag leaf becomes infected then you know that you have left those first fungicide decisions far too long, assuming you haven't had any Flutriafol at the base of that crop, and it is really not much different with barley," he said.
