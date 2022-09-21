An increase in the $5 levy paid on the transaction of every head of cattle may be on the cards, with the industry body for grassfed producers looking into the possibility of a review.
But some farmers believe a price hike should not even be on the cards because they already pay enough tax through industry levies and other agricultural-related services.
The potential change in the amount of the levy paid has to be instigated by the industry itself via a review process and would involve extensive consultation nationwide with producers.
Given the improved cattle market, and the threats of animal disease incursions on Australia's doorstep, there have been suggestions a levy increase would be necessary.
Over the years, suggestions have also been made that the levy amount needed to reflect the sale price of stock better.
If it were a percentage of the sale figure, rather than a flat rate, less would be paid in drought and more in times of record prices such as what has been seen over the past two years.
Economists have estimated that had the levy risen with the consumer price index, it would be about $7.20.
The levy on both grainfed and grassfed cattle is $5.
It is collected by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry's levies service and distributed to Meat & Livestock Australia, Animal Health Australia and the National Residue Survey.
The larger proportion of both go to MLA, but for the grassfed sector, the breakdown means more money is spent on marketing.
Sheep, goats and bobby calves attract a smaller transaction levy which are sent to the same organisations.
Since it was introduced in 1990, there have only been two reviews of the cattle transaction levy.
In 2006, the then federal government accepted recommendations from industry to increase it from $3.50 to $5, with the additional amount directed into marketing beef.
A 2009 review resulted in cattle producers voting to maintain the levy at the rate of $5, with more than 70 per cent voting for the status quo to remain.
Yinnar beef producer Jason O'Hara generally welcomed the concept of the review, but noted farmers were already being slugged through levies and other taxes.
The fifth-generation Central Gippsland grazier also milks about 200 Friesian cows, but said his focus had shifted towards beef cattle in recent years.
"We don't want to pay anymore than what we have to," Mr O'Hara said.
"We pay a lot of tax already.
"I'm in the Victorian Farmers Federation and pay a levy for that every year, with the dairy side of things I pay the United Dairyfarmers of Victoria levy so we are already coughing up quite a lot.
"We want to pay less taxes because when we experience a tough year, we don't get any money back and on the good year we get a hiding."
The $5 levy is paid every time a producer sells an animal, regardless of who to, including if a beast is sold direct to an abattoir.
"Keep the levy the same," Mr O'Hara said.
"If you're running a large operation and turning over hundreds of head a year, it does add up over the lifetime of a farmer."
The federal government is looking to streamline and modernise its legislation around agricultural levies and charges.
There are currently more than 110 levies collected on more than 75 commodities across the national agriculture, fisheries and forestry sectors.
DAFF is running a levy modernisation review which includes extensive consultation with industry groups.
It says reducing complexity and inconsistencies in the current legislation is the key aim.
The timeline is for new legislation to be in place by April next year.
DAFF said this review was entirely separate to any moves to change individual levy settings, as they were for industry to decide.
The government's commitment to matching funding for eligible research and development is also not under consideration.
DAFF said any wishes by the cattle industry to change the levy would require the submission of a proposal to Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt and there was no need to wait for the new legislation to get that process underway.
Cattle Council of Australia recently said its board had agreed to "start a process to review the cattle transaction levy to potentially recommend a levy quantum to the minister".
In its latest communique wrapping up board and policy affairs, CCA said a levy review would be an involved and lengthy process and any change must be endorsed by grassfed cattle industry members.
The group said that would only occur once significant industry consultation had been undertaken.
"The board considered that the industry must be clear about what it wants from the levy over the next decade and would need to balance that with enough funding to meet requirements," CCA said.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
