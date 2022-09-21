Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Cattle supply shortage due to wet weather, but optimism still at an all-time high

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
September 21 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lea Worseldine, Creighton Grange Angus Partnership, Mount Taylor, with granddaughter Whitney McCormack, sold a pen of 14 steers, 415kg, for $2680 at Bairnsdale last Friday.

Limited feed and boggy conditions are driving a supply shortage of cattle across Victoria as farmers bank on spring sunshine to help establish crops and pasture heading towards summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.