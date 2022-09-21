Stock & Land
Kamarooka Poll Merinos top rams snapped up by Victorian, Tasmanian and SA studs

Bryce Eishold
September 21 2022 - 2:00am
Veena and Sam Burbury, Inglewood Merinos, Andover, Tas, McKean McGregor agent Will Holt, and Kamarooka Park Poll Merinos principal Erroll Hay with the $5500 ram.

*50 of 60 Poll Merino rams sold to $5500 (twice), av $2048

STUD buyers from three Australian states have bought a group of leading Poll Merino rams at Kamarooka Park's on-property ram sale.

