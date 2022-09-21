STUD buyers from three Australian states have bought a group of leading Poll Merino rams at Kamarooka Park's on-property ram sale.
The Kamarooka stud sold 50 of 60 rams to $5500 (twice) to average $2048 on Tuesday.
The three highest-priced rams which sold for $5500 and $5000 won the pen of three rams exhibit at the Loddon Valley Field Day earlier this year.
Kamarooka Park Poll Merinos stud principal Erroll Hay said buyers were selective throughout the sale.
"We're back about $300 on the average this year, but on the plus side we had seven new buyers," he said.
The first of the three top rams included Lot 4 which sold to an undisclosed South Australian stud for $5000.
Lot 5 followed and was bought by Sam and Veena Burbury, Inglewood Merinos, Andover, Tas, for $5500.
Then Lot 7 was knocked down for the same price to Victorian stud buyer Phil Toland, Violet Town.
"We had rams go to Tasmania, South Australia, New South Wales and Victoria," Mr Hay said.
"Our rams are also very popular throughout the district and south of Ballarat."
The stud was established in 1989 and Mr Hay said the stud's leading sire lines, including Banavie, White River and its home-bred Kamarooka Junior, were the most sought after genetics.
Volume buyers included a range of loyal and return Kamarooka Park stud clients including Greg Stewart, Cressy, who bought five rams, Nick Puntin, Bendigo, who bought four rams and Rob McKay, Dummartin, who bought four rams.
Return client Ken O'Connell, Newstead, bought four rams, Jeff Hampson, Pyramid Hill, bought four rams and Brad Peters, Pyramid Hill, bought three lots.
McKean McGregor livestock director Alex Collins, the agent representing Kamarooka Park, said he was pleased with the sale.
"There was great competition at the top end and to sell a number of rams from $3000-$5500 was a good result," he said.
"We also thought there was some good value there for the volume buyers.
"We actually had a few people go home empty-handed last year due to the strength and this year we opted to offer a few more and that enabled everyone that attended to get the rams they wanted."
Mr Burbury has bought several rams from Kamarooka Park in the past and runs a Poll and Merino stud.
"One of the rams we bought last year was by the Banavie sire and I knew Erroll had more rams by him this year so we bought Lot 5 and three other rams," he said.
"He had excellent depth and length and he was really well covered with a typical crimpy, white wool."
The other rams the Burburys purchased were sired by Roseville Park and Kamarooka Junior genetics.
"I didn't want to go back empty handed," he said.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
