A MIXTURE of local and Tasmanian studs were the dominant buyers of Merinos at the ninth annual Beverley Merino ram sale on Tuesday in Redesdale.
Competition for lots was spirited early on in the sale, with the top price of $9600 achieved for Lot 7, Tag Grey 5, going to Kelvedon Estate Trust, Swansea, Tas.
The 15-month-old ram weighed 93.5 kilograms, had a standard deviation of 2.3, a co-efficient of variation of 14.5 and a comfort factor of 99.9 per cent.
His sire was Glenara Bundy while his dam was Beverley Lime 38.
Kelvedon stud co-principal Anna Cotton said she felt she got a bargain but was happy to take it.
"I actually think it's pretty cheap to be honest at just over $9000," she said.
"The ram has a nice large frame, a beautiful structure, sweet in the wool, and is just perfect for what we're looking for to continue our stud down in Tasmania.
"It will help sweeten up the wool and keep our wool to that traditional superfine type, which is the style we love and works well for us in our climate."
Most prices in the earlier lots of the sale hovered between $3000-$4000, with volume buyers easily picking up lots much easier for lower prices about $1000 later on in the sale.
After a challenging year due to the wet conditions causing issues, Beverley Merino stud co-principal John Barty said it was great to see a good amount of interest and visitors to the sale.
"We're very happy with the sale, [and] the good rams sold really well, while it did drag a little bit towards the finish, but that can sometimes happen," he said.
"Most studs in the area have ben affected by that, but overall we are really wrapped with the sale today and got some good prices."
When reflecting on the stud's year, he said there were many more ups than downs and wool prices were being caught up in the flow-on effect of the Ukraine conflict.
But despite all that, he was happy to see everyone "far and wide" come to his sale.
"The fundamentals are still very sound, however, and we are very honoured to win the Victorian Merino Pair at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo," he said.
For the first time, the stud offered a draft of well-grown fine wool Poll Merino rams and had on display a poll ram from Merryville purchased for $20,000 from the Bendigo show in partnership with Mount Challicum to further that pursuit.
There were many local volume buyers, including Coliban Estate, Redesdale, who picked up eight rams, and AM & LJ Pilgrim, Bayindeen, who bought seven rams.
But Tasmanian buyers also bought up big, including NW Whelan & Sons, Ross, buying 10 rams, while Lower Marshes Pastoral, Cressy, bought six.
Andrew Jones, Lower Marshes Pastoral, said many Tasmanian sheep producers were keen on the Beverley genetics, so were keen to make the trip interstate to make some purchases.
"We are regular buyers here and we come back for the genetics and they fit in for our own plans moving forward at our stud," Mr Jones said.
"Everyone's sort of chasing different types really, and climate has a bit to do with it, but we all have different aims."
