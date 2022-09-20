Stock & Land
Beverley Merino stud sells to many local and Tassie studs at positive annual sale

Updated September 21 2022 - 12:01am, first published September 20 2022 - 8:30am
Beverley stud co-principal John Barty, Redesdale with Jack and Anna Cotton, Kelveton, Swansea, Tasmania who were top buyers of Lot 7, Grey 5, purchasing the Merino ram for $9600.

*76 out of 84 Merino rams sold to $9600, av $2422

A MIXTURE of local and Tasmanian studs were the dominant buyers of Merinos at the ninth annual Beverley Merino ram sale on Tuesday in Redesdale.

