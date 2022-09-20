A MIXTURE of local and Tasmanian studs bought up Merinos at the ninth annual Beverley Merino Ram Sale, held on Tuesday in Redesdale.
Competition for lots had been spirited early on at the sale, with a top price of $9600 for Lot 7, Tag Grey 5 going to Kelvedon Estate Trust, Swansea, Tasmania.
The 15-month old ram weighed 93.5 kilograms, had a standard deviation of 2.3 per cent, a co-efficient of variation of 14.5pc and a comfort factor of 99.9pc.
His sire was Glenara Bundy while his dam was Beverley Lime 38.
Kelvedon co-stud principal Anna Cotton said she felt she got a bargain but was happy to take it.
"I actually still think it's pretty cheap to be honest at just over $9000," she said.
"It has a nice large frame, a beautiful structure sweet in the wool, and is just perfect for what we're looking for to continue our stud down in Tasmania.
"It will help sweeten up the wall and keep our wool to that traditional superfine type, which is the style we love and works well for us in our climate."
Most prices most lots offered early in the sale hovered between $3000 to $4000, with volume buyers easily picking up lots much easier for lower prices about $1000 later on in the sale.
After a challenging year due to the wet conditions causing some health issues, Beverley stud co-principal John Barty said it was great to see a good amount of interest and visitors to the sale.
"We're very happy with the sale, [and] the good rams sold really well, while it did drag a little bit towards the finish, but that can sometimes happen," he said.
"Most studs in thier area have ben affected by tha, but overall we are really wrapped with the sale today and got some good prices."
When reflecting on the stud's year, he said there were many more ups than downs and wool prices were being caught up in the flow-on effect of the Ukraine conflict.
But despite all that, he was happy to see everyone "far and wide" come to his sale.
"The fundamentals are still very sound, however, and we are very honoured to win the Victorian Merino Pair at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo," he said.
For the first time, the stud offered a draft of well-grown fine wool poll rams and had on display a poll ram from Merryville purchased for $20,000 from the Bendigo show in partnership with Mount Challicum to further that pursuit.
There were many local volume buyers, including Coliban Estate, Redesdale, who picked up eight rams and AM & LJ Pilgrim, Bayindeen, who bought seven rams.
But Tasmanian buyers also bought up big, including NW Whelan & Sons, Ross buying up 10 rams, while Lower Marshes Pastoral, Cressy, bought up six.
Andrew Jones said he believed many farmers from Tasmania were keen on the stud's offering due to genetics, but different Tasmanian stud had their own reasons to come to the sale.
"We are regular buyers here and we come back for the genetics and they fit in for our own plans moving forward at our stud," Mr Jones said.
"Everyone's sort of chasing different types really, and climate has a bit to do with it, but we all have different aims," he said.
The sale also offered 19 rams from the accompanying Beverley No 2 Stud, with the top price of those rams being Lot 82, Yellow 52, sold for $4200 to a Wool Solutions client in Tasmania.
