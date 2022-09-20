"Make hay while the sun shines" is how the saying goes.
Literally and figuratively, that's what farmers across Australia want to be doing as we approach peak harvest season.
But there's a stumbling block.
It is the ongoing workforce crisis and not having enough workers to drive headers, pick fruit and shear sheep.
Interestingly, the first day of spring this year also brought us the federal Jobs and Skills Summit.
I was privileged to attend and speak about our workforce challenges, but also highlight the potential of our industry - which is so often tarnished by dated stereotypes and misconceptions.
The gains achieved at the Summit, and in the conversations that ran in parallel, are a step in the right direction.
We saw millions of dollars allocated to accelerate visa processing, fee-free TAFE placements, a review for the 'Better Off Overall Test' and an unprecedented agreement with key unions and government to form a tripartite Agricultural Workforce Working Group.
While these actions are positive steps forward, each will need scrutiny to ensure they are in the interests of farmers and that they actually deliver.
There's also still plenty more work to be done.
Across the food supply chain, there are about 172,000 job vacancies to be filled.
While we have welcomed incremental gains, we still fall far short of filling this gap that will only hurt more in our peak spring and summer harvest period.
We know that we can't rely solely on domestic workers.
We can't rely only on Pacific workers.
We need the broadest possible set of solutions to train, attract and retain people from near and far.
We need appropriate visa pathways to bring in workers, and we need to make sure they have a positive experience in our regions.
We acknowledge the recent announcement to lift the migration intake, allowing some 9000 extra people to work in regional Australia, will help.
But that won't even touch the sides of this crisis.
In our submission to the October Federal Budget, we've continued our call for more targeted solutions to our industry's challenges.
These include reforming the Seasonal Worker Program to remove the upfront travel costs paid by farmers, and $30 million over four years to provide a holistic Vocational Educational and Training (VET) package for agricultural vocations.
As I keep saying publicly and privately to government, farmers are sick of waiting.
We waited for the long-promised Ag Visa.
We waited for other countries to sign on.
We waited for the election, then waited for the Jobs Summit.
Now it seems we have a bit more waiting to do.
It's a problem choking production, which is being felt from the paddock right through the supply chain and - ultimately - Australians are paying more at the checkout as a result of long-term inaction by governments.
The farm workforce crisis isn't just a farmer problem anymore.
It's a burning cost of living and food security issue that needs urgent attention.
