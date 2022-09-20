Stock & Land
Home/Opinion

Peak body sick of waiting

By Fiona Simson, National Farmers Federation President
September 20 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is an ongoing workforce crisis and not enough workers to drive headers, pick fruit and shear sheep, according to NFF president Fiona Simson.

COMMENT

"Make hay while the sun shines" is how the saying goes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.