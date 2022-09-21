Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Lamb numbers tighten in eastern Australian on the back of wet spring weather

By Leann Dax
September 21 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dion Richardson, Pinnaroo, SA, and Will Colwill, Parilla, SA, were at the Pinnaroo off-shears ewe sale last week. Picture by Vanessa Binks.

Lamb prices have gathered pace with tight supplies in Victoria and NSW following more rain over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.