Lamb prices have gathered pace with tight supplies in Victoria and NSW following more rain over the weekend.
The wet weather has caused a shortage in trading across the eastern seaboard, and is made worse by a number of public holidays.
Good-quality domestic lambs were dearer at most saleyards on Monday, with heavy export, new-season lambs reaching a top price of $270 a head.
The mutton market again headed south, with buyers not prepared to chase the market, despite fewer sheep on offer available.
At the close of trade on Monday, the trade lamb indicator had improved 25 cents a kilogram from four weeks ago to 749c/kg carcase weight.
Heavy lambs weighing 24kg plus were up by 34c/kg to rest at 760c/kg cwt.
On the supply front, the wet spring season is giving farmers plenty of options and incentive looking ahead.
Agents said some southern Victorian farmers are going to seize the moment and commence procuring secondary new-season lambs.
This was evident at Wagga Wagga, NSW, where a Ballarat lamb-finishing specialist paid up to $209 for new season stock at the market last week.
The supply of slaughter new-season lambs in genuine prime condition is in short supply in both NSW and Victoria.
However, the secondary portions are being keenly sought by restockers and feedlots.
According to Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service, there were more than 10,000 lambs at Bendigo on Monday, slipping 2800 sheep.
In total, numbers fell by 3400 to total 5800.
The NLIS quoted excellent gains of $10-$20 for quality trade lambs to average 850-890c/kg cwt
The sheep category to show the most improvement at the saleyard were the heavy export lambs with most processors back and operating to normal buying capacity.
Rates jumped $10 with the bulk selling from $217-$270.
Further north at Corowa, NSW, about 5905 lambs were yarded on Monday.
Quality on a weekly basis has been very good with plenty of weight and yield over trade and heavy classes.
All buyers attended this week and rates for trade lambs kicked $4-$5.
Heavy trade lambs 22-24kg sold from $191-$213 and averaged 847c/kg cwt.
Heavy lambs gained $9 and sold from $209-$250 to average 838c/kg cwt.
Mutton rates slumped $10 with the bulk of the heavy sheep averaging 445-513c/kg cwt.
Meanwhile, there was little change in rates at Ballarat on Tuesday with exporters giving support to lambs weighing more than 24kg cwt.
These sold to a top price of $240, while there were more sales above $200 to average 767c/kg cwt.
Old trade lambs picked up $5, and received $172-$189 to average 734c/kg cwt.
