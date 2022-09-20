The iconic Melbourne Royal Show will return tomorrow after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Close to half-a-million people are set to flow through the dates during the 11-day event between September 22 and October 2.
Children aged 14 years and under will get free admission to the show which started in 1848 and is now in its 174th year.
Agri-enthusiasts interested in the livestock aspect of the Melbourne Royal Show can stay up to date by visiting our landing page here.
The momentous occasion marks the return of the Royal Melbourne Show after it was cancelled last year due to the uncertainty of coronavirus and concerns the mega event may have been called off at the last minute.
Stock & Land will also live stream the beef judging competition between September 26 and October 1.
It follows biosecurity concerns relating to pigs which prompted organisers of the Melbourne Royal Show to ban pigs from the popular event last week.
Organisers of the event - which is due to start this week - said the decision to exclude pigs from the animal nursery was due to foot and mouth disease and two zoonotic diseases.
"In recognition of the increased prevalence and associated risk attributed to Japanese Encephalitis Virus, a zoonotic disease of concern, we have chosen not to have pigs on display at the Animal Nursery at the Melbourne Royal Show this year," Melbourne Royal chief executive Brad Jenkins said this week.
In July, organisers of the show did not rule out restricting animals from Victoria's flagship event as the threat of an FMD disease outbreak at the showgrounds caused concern among the industry.
"Melbourne Royal has always held high biosecurity standards for all on site and this year will be no exception," Mr Jenkins said at the time.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
