Simmentals, Angus at Royal Melbourne Show take centre stage for live stream

By Bryce Eishold
September 30 2022 - 8:00pm
Day three of cattle judging at the Royal Melbourne Show will take place today, as people interested in the competition can watch remotely via a live stream.

Simmental Australia will celebrate 50 years in Australia today during the Royal Melbourne Show.

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

