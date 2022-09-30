Simmental Australia will celebrate 50 years in Australia today during the Royal Melbourne Show.
Spectators can watch the beef judging competition
Day three of the beef judging includes the Simmental and Simental Percentage competitions, as well as Angus judging.
The Beef Carcase Competition and overall Beef Cattle Interbreed competition will also take place this afternoon.
The Melbourne Royal Show started in 1848 and is now in its 174th year.
The momentous occasion marks the return of the Royal Melbourne Show after it was cancelled last year due to the uncertainty of coronavirus and concerns the mega event may have been called off at the last minute.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
