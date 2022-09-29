Stock & Land
Australian Lowlines, Red Angus feature at Royal Melbourne Show as live stream takes place

By Bryce Eishold
September 29 2022 - 8:00pm
A handful of cattle breeds will be judged at the Royal Melbourne Show today.

The Australian Lowlines will take centre stage at the Royal Melbourne Show on Friday, as viewers can watch the action live on Stock & Land's website.

