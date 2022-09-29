The Australian Lowlines will take centre stage at the Royal Melbourne Show on Friday, as viewers can watch the action live on Stock & Land's website.
The beef cattle breed is the feature at the show on September 30, along with the Red Angus Classic which is set to take place today.
The Stock & Land live stream will run between September 29 and October 1 and include both the Beef Carcase Presentation and the Beef Cattle Interbreed competition on day three.
People can watch the live stream by visiting Stock & Land's Royal Melbourne Show landing page here.
The breeds for day two of the cattle judging, September 30, include the Australian Lowline, Speckle Park and Red Angus.
The Melbourne Royal Show started in 1848 and is now in its 174th year.
The Livestock Pavilion will feature a range of displays and this year, spectators will celebrate 50 years of Charolais at the Melbourne Royal Show.
The momentous occasion marks the return of the Royal Melbourne Show after it was cancelled last year due to the uncertainty of coronavirus and concerns the mega event may have been called off at the last minute.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
