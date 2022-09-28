A live stream to give agri-enthusiasts unique and live access to the cattle judging at this year's Melbourne Royal Show will start today.
The Stock & Land live stream will run between September 29 and October 1 and include both the Beef Carcase Presentation and the Beef Cattle Interbreed competition on day three.
People can watch the live stream by visiting Stock & Land's Royal Melbourne Show landing page here.
Breeds set to be judged on day one of the cattle series, September 29, include Charolais, Shorthorns, Herefords, Red Polls and Limousins.
The Melbourne Royal Show started in 1848 and is now in its 174th year.
The Livestock Pavilion will feature a range of displays and this year, spectators will celebrate 50 years of Charolais at the Melbourne Royal Show.
The momentous occasion marks the return of the Royal Melbourne Show after it was cancelled last year due to the uncertainty of coronavirus and concerns the mega event may have been called off at the last minute.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
