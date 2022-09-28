Stock & Land
Home/Melbourne Royal Show

Royal Melbourne Show cattle judging live stream takes viewers ringside

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
September 28 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The beef cattle judging will be live streamed on Stock & Land's website. Picture by Joely Mitchell.

A live stream to give agri-enthusiasts unique and live access to the cattle judging at this year's Melbourne Royal Show will start today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.