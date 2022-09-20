The recent trend in wool prices has been consistent with the broader sell-off in commodity prices.
The past few months have been negative for commodity markets, with wool no exception.
In hindsight, the peak in the latest commodity price cycle and markets was in the first half of calendar year 2022.
Examples of commodities peaking during this period include crude oil, wheat, cotton, iron ore and copper.
Wool prices peaked in June 2022.
By micron, the fine wool premium is unravelling.
But what remains remarkable is the general lack of volatility during the past few years for 21-micron fleece.
Since the resumption of the selling recess for Australian wool auction sales, 18-micron fleece wool prices are down by 12 per cent in US Dollar terms but 21-micron prices have only fallen by 5pc.
The broader global picture continues to point to a gloomy end consumer in all the major overseas wool markets.
Consumer confidence has collapsed.
Households are as pessimistic today as they were during the global financial crisis in many overseas countries.
Australian wool production is rising at the same time, with another increase forecast this season.
Australian wool production in 2022-23 is predicted to grow by 5pc year-on-year based on the latest forecast from the Australian Wool Innovation Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee.
Driving this increase is the continued rebuilding of the sheep flock.
Lamb marking rates in 2021-22 were exceptional, and another good season is allowing producers to carry more replacements into the new season.
Fleece weights are forecast to remain high in 2022-23 and unchanged from the last season, which is supported by rainfall patterns so far in 2022 and the climate outlook for spring and summer.
Both La Nina and a negative Indian Ocean Dipole have been confirmed, which paints a fairly wet outlook for the next three to six months for all of Australia's major sheep production zones (with WA the exception).
By state, sheep shorn numbers for the 2022-23 season are estimated to be 10pc higher in Tasmania and Queensland.
WA's sheep shorn numbers are forecast to be 6pc higher compared with the 2021-22 season. This will be the biggest rise in that state since the 2005-06 season, when production rose by 14pc year-on-year due to higher fleece weights and sheep numbers.
Nationally, sheep shorn numbers for this season are now expected to have recovered close to the levels of the 2017-18 season.
Australian shorn wool production was estimated to be 341 million kilograms greasy in 2017-18, which is consistent with the latest forecast for the 2022-23 season.
