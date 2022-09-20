Stock & Land
Wool follows general commodity market

By Paul Deane, National Council of Wool Selling Brokers of Australia Executive Director
September 20 2022 - 10:30am
Wool prices peaked in June 2022 and, by micron, the fine wool premium is now unravelling.

The recent trend in wool prices has been consistent with the broader sell-off in commodity prices.

