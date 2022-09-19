THE Glen stud principal Mike Gadd was pretty happy with their Angus sale results at Walwa, Victoria, on Friday.
A total of 63 of 71 Angus and Angus/Grey bulls were sold to a top of $19,000 and a sale average of $9881.
Mr Gadd said the sale was very consistent, with several bulls selling for close to $20,000.
"It was pretty solid throughout," he said.
"The average was up about $1500 from last year and about the same number of bulls were offered."
The top-priced bull was the 2021 Autumn drop The Glen 38 Special S1, son of Baldridge 38 Special and The Glen H424 N35, sold for $19,000 to RJ Vinge, Berringama.
The bull ranked in the top five per cent for direct calving ease, gestation length, 400 day growth and scrotal size, and in the top ten per cent for 600 day growth.
Mr Gadd said the 38 Special bloodline was in demand with the sire having been one of the soundest structured animals in their stud.
"He's bred extremely well for us," he said.
The top-priced Angus/Grey bull was the 2021 Autumn drop The Glen 38 Special S49, son of Baldridge 38 Special and The Glen Annabel Q136, sold for $18,000 to David Williams, Berridale.
The bull ranked in the top 20pc for 200 day growth and eye muscle area.
There were several volume buyers including Elders Omeo who bought five bulls, Phoines Pastoral Co, Casterton, who also took home five bulls, and K and M Beirs and Sons, Jingellic, bought four bulls.
The selling agents were Elders, Corcoran Parker and Ray White, with Brett Shea, Elders Albury, as the auctioneer.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
