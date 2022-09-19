Stock & Land
The Glen, Walwa, sells to $19000 top and $9881 average

By Alexandra Bernard
September 19 2022 - 9:00pm
Stud principals Joy and Mike Gadd, with the top priced bull sold at The Glen, Walwa, on Friday for $19,000. Photo: Alexandra Bernard

* 63 of 71 Angus and Angus Grey bulls sold to $19,000, av $9881.

THE Glen stud principal Mike Gadd was pretty happy with their Angus sale results at Walwa, Victoria, on Friday.

