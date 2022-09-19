MANY local buyers were out at Serviceton for Omad White Suffolk's Annual sale last week, but it was a South Australian stud who took out the top price.
The stud sold all of their offered White Suffolks on offer and about 80 per cent of cross-bred rams offered at the pick of the pen sale.
Vanita Grazing, Kingston, SA bought Lot 7, Tag 236 Tri, for the top price of $3100.
Omad stud principal Damien Hawker said he was pleased to get the total clearance and it was a credit to hard work put in this year.
"I suppose you could say that there is hungry competition around the place," he said.
"Both of these top sellers were going to stud duties and with having a total clearance and a strong gallery of buyers, things are looking good."
Mr Hawker said a combination of a good season, along with an aim to present his rams with an huge even nature meant a good result.
"The animals here are just good animals with bone structure, and the strong sale was a testament to the stud, producing that early maturing type with heavy yielding carcarses," he said.
"We did have new clients here, along with local support was useful here and it is probably the best and most even line up I've put together and presented."
Lot 76 Tag 236 Tri was one of a triplet and was one of the heavier offerings weighing 129 kilograms and had a birthweight of 0.68kg.
Vanita stud principal Nathan Geue, who was a new client at Omad, said once he saw the ram's frame, he was willing to pay top price.
"He was a very big ram, and has great legs and feet," he said.
Mr Geue said Lot 7 Tag 236 will give a bit more frame to the already well-framed sheep at his own stud.
"We've never bought from Omad before, so it's worthwhile to get a totally different bloodline for us," he said.
"We had seen some of their sheep at the Australian Sheep and Wool show at Bendigo earlier this year, and was impressed [enough] to end up buying one."
The second-highest priced ram was not too far off the mark from the top price too, with Lot 82, Tag 655 Tw sold for $3000 to Finlay MacDonald, Fairburn, Daylesford.
Stuart Kyle from Westech Ag said the sale had many local volume buyers including Hards Farming, North Serviceton who purchased 15 rams all up, the Merritt Family Trust, Typia Downs, purchasing 10 rams and and Gum Leaf Park, North Serviceton picking up seven rams.
While there was high numbers of local buyers, those representing studs in Ballarat, Pinaroo, Stawell, Warracknabeal and Birchip also buying lots.
"This was a good yarding and sale, and the range of rams looked real great and even," Mr Kyle said.
"I think they averaged 115 kg over the whole yarding, which is a huge big weight advantage, with good types."
