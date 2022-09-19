Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Well structured rams at Omad, Serviceton sale with top priced ram going to South Australian stud Vanita

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
September 19 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikki Hawker from Omad, Servicetown, Courtney Geue, Olivia Geue and Nathan Geue, Vanita, Kingston SA, stud principal Damien Hawker, Omad, Servicetown, Westech Ag agent Stuart Kyle, and Driscoll Mcillree & Dickinson agent Chris Barber with top priced ram Lot 7, Tag 236 Tri. Picture supplied.

* Total clearance of 112 White Suffolk rams sold to $3100, av $1628.

* 18 of 21 Ultra White/White Suffolk rams sold to $1900, av $1405.

MANY local buyers were out at Serviceton for Omad White Suffolk's Annual sale last week, but it was a South Australian stud who took out the top price.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.