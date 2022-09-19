Stock & Land
Pigs get barred from Melbourne Royal Show due to FMD, zoonotic diseases

September 19 2022 - 3:00am
The pig ban was announced by the RASV in the wake of several biosecurity concerns.

Biosecurity concerns relating to pigs have prompted organisers of the Melbourne Royal Show to ban pigs from the popular event, a week out before the show is set to take place.

