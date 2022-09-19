Biosecurity concerns relating to pigs have prompted organisers of the Melbourne Royal Show to ban pigs from the popular event, a week out before the show is set to take place.
Organisers of the event - which is due to start this week - said the decision to exclude pigs from the animal nursery was due to foot and mouth disease and two zoonotic diseases.
"In recognition of the increased prevalence and associated risk attributed to Japanese Encephalitis Virus, a zoonotic disease of concern, we have chosen not to have pigs on display at the Animal Nursery at the Melbourne Royal Show this year," Melbourne Royal chief executive Brad Jenkins said.
"Pigs are a known amplifying host of JEV and represent a higher FMD risk through swill feeding."
READ MORE:
In July, organisers of the show did not rule out restricting animals from Victoria's flagship event as the threat of an FMD disease outbreak at the showgrounds caused concern among the industry.
"Melbourne Royal has always held high biosecurity standards for all on site and this year will be no exception," Mr Jenkins said at the time.
"We will continue to adhere to the advice of the state and federal government and chief veterinary officer to ensure the safety of animals and exhibitors at the Melbourne Royal Show during this rapidly evolving situation."
Victorian Farmers Federation livestock group president Steve Harrison said it was "imperative" the Melbourne Showgrounds had a biosecurity plan in place.
"The people who exhibit their animals need a biosecurity plan if they are going to show their animals," he said.
The show will run from September 22 to October 2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.